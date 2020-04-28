Top Stories: iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard Launched, AirPods 3and 23-Inch iMac Leaks, and More About Upcoming Apple Product

- Advertisement -

While the iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro making their way into customers’ hands was the news this week, we saw a ton of rumors about Apple’s forthcoming product line.

Confusion about Apple’s plans for its AirPods lineup continues to reign, with conflicting rumors on timing and models, while we saw some new rumors regarding a 23-inch iMac and an iPad coming later this year. We also got an update on Apple’s plans to begin altering over its Macs a move for the entire Mac ecosystem, to its chips.

Very similar to our own experience, initial media reviews praised the iPhone SE for packing some of Apple’s most up-to-date technology to some tried-and-true design, all at a budget price. It probably will not appeal to the current flagship apparatus of Apple, but for those getting their iPhone or upgrading from an old cellphone and the iPhone SE is a fantastic option.

If you are thinking about picking up an iPhone SE, have a look at a few of the best early deals, and read through our guide comparing it to the iPhone XR, Apple’s other present lower-priced option. And if you’re a fan of smart Apple ads, Apple’s got a new one for your iPhone SE featuring the strangely satisfying task of peeling off the protective film from a brand new iPhone.In the end, while there have been some rumors of some larger”iPhone SE Plus,” most rumors had suggested it won’t appear until next year and noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is now even saying that it probably won’t launch before the next half of 2021, afterward than his first estimate of the first half of this year.

Hands-On Using the New Magic Keyboard of Apple for iPad Pro

Along with the iPhone SE, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro has also started making its way into consumers’ hands this week, and we’ve gone hands-on with the new accessory to talk about our ideas on it. As with many of the other ancient reviews, we have discovered the Magic Keyboard to be a powerful accessory which greatly enriches the iPad Pro’s usability, although some will be turned off by the high price tag and its heft, that produces a combined iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard heavier than a MacBook Air.

However, given the differences between the iPad and Mac platforms, people seeking to do serious work with an iPad could possibly be interested in investing in the Magic Keyboard that lets you perform more than ever with the iPad Pro. And just like for the iPhone SE, Apple’s got a clever new ad for the Magic Keyboard, entitled”Float,” which features a colorful hummingbird exploring the iPad Pro setup.

New AirPods Allegedly Prepared to Launch, Possibly Next Month

Rumors have been all over the area, and several reports over the past week have not done much to clean the confusion up. Last week, Jon Prosser noted that updated AirPods are”ready to go” and will probably launch alongside an updated MacBook Pro sometime next month.

Just a couple of days after, hit-or-miss Taiwanese news site DigiTimes maintained that upgraded AirPods with the same layout as the recent AirPods Pro but without active sound cancellation have been pushed back from a May launch to the next half of this year or even premature 2021.

And as if that was not sufficient, Ming-Chi Kuo has seen in to claim the third-generation AirPods will not begin mass production until the first half 2021 and should look similar to the present model, while upgraded AirPods Pro will not arrive until late 2021 or early 2022. He can see some new earphones after this year coming but believes these are a Beats product rather than part of the AirPods lineup.

More Lower-Priced 23-Inch 11-Inch and iMac iPad Models Rumored to Launch Second Half of 2020

A report from China this week asserted we may see some new sizes to get a couple of goods in the second half of this year, notably such as a 23-inch iMac.The report also asserts that there will be a brand new 11-inch iPad, even though there’s some confusion regarding whether the report is speaking to an iPad or an iPad Air.

Well-connected Mr reporter Mark Gurman additionally maintained a Periscope session where he said that Apple is likely a”large” iMac refresh this calendar year, while also touching on a number of other product updates including a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a smaller HomePod, an updated Apple TV, an AirPower-like charging mat, AirTags, and more.

Bloomberg: Apple’s First ARM Mac to Establish 2021 With Chip Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman this week also added some more details to his long-standing assert that Apple is working to launch Macs based on its ARM-based chips rather than Intel chips.

He claims Apple is currently working on three different Mac processors based on the A14 processor which will be discovered in flagship iPhones after this season. Gurman says the Mac chip will include a total of 12 cores, such as four energy-efficient cores and eight high-performance cores. Apple is believed to be contemplating processors.