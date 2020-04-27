Top Gun 2: Val Kilmer Provides Evidence Iceman Dies In Maverick

- Advertisement -

Tot Gun: Maverick soars into theaters this season, but more evidence is mounting that Val Kilmer’s Tom”Iceman” Kazansky will either die in the film or be dead when it begins. Maverick is the highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, but only a few members of the original cast will return to reprise their signature functions. Tom Cruise will play Pete”Maverick” Mitchell, the hotshot pilot who trains with the Navy’s prestigious Fighter Weapons School in the first film, and that currently continues to push the envelope as a brave test pilot and instructor.

Kilmer is allegedly back to reprise his role as Maverick’s adversary, Iceman, but speculation looms as to the extent of his role in Top Gun: Maverick. Iceman was not expected to return in the sequel, but Kilmer reveals in his memoir he begged producers for an Iceman revival, and he Cruise”took up where we left off. ” before the trailer launch, nevertheless, Kilmer was nowhere to be found – thus sparking rumors that Maverick’s rival aviator was dead. many scenes not contained in the trailer, but many theories have pointed to the unlucky likelihood of Iceman’s death.

In the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, amidst all the action, a somber moment occurs where Maverick stands within a coffin. With the lack of Iceman from perspective, and no indications as to who’s indoors, speculation arose that Maverick honored his friend and foe. 1 key piece of evidence placed carefully on top of the coffin may provide an idea as to who the deceased might be: a metallic pin with wings. The pin is worn by Iceman on his glistening white coat offering that whoever is inside to the clue was trained the Naval Fighter Weapons School in Miramar, in Topgun.

The fact that Kilmer had to beg for his return in Top Gun: Maverick suggests that he didn’t originally have a function in the story, making it all the more likely he will be taken out of the picture early on. If Iceman is killed off, it offers a chance to incorporate him while maintaining the picture intact to the movie. With Kilmer remaining quiet on the topic, theories are only going to continue to rise. Regrettably, with Top Gun: Maverick’s release date pushed back to December as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns, it can be a while until we get a different trailer.

Top Gun: Maverick will see a few new faces as the sequel prepares for its long-awaited release. Miles Teller will play the son of Maverick’s overdue co-pilot Goose, that has followed in the footsteps of his father by becoming a pilot, and Jennifer Connelly will replace Kelly McGillis as the love interest. The turnover cast was linked with this sequel coming thirty years following the first Top Gun. As Cruise prepares to fly high, Top Gun: Maverick fans are going to be on the edge of their seats in hopes of watching Iceman soar beside him.