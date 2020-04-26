Top Gun 2 Release Date Delayed: When Is Top Gun Maverick Being Released?

- Advertisement -

The sequel was initially set for release on July 12, 2019, before it had been struck by a delay of a complete year. Things were looking up though after that date has been moved slightly to July 17, 2020, at the united kingdom and June 24, 2020, in the USA.

However, the sequel was subsequently struck another delay, but fortunately, it’s not a whole year. Instead, Top Gun: Maverick will now arrive in cinemas on December 23, 2020, in the United Kingdom and the US.

Tom Cruise reacted to the delay with a message to fans: “I understand lots of you have waited 34 decades. It is going to be a little longer. Best Gun: Maverick will soar this December. Stay safe, everyone.”

However, why did it take so long for a sequel to be produced in the first place? Cruise clarified that it was because he doesn’t “make films simply to make movies”.

“I honestly never believed I’d make it,” he revealed. “We just started talking. And I realized that there were matters that we could accomplish. And I started getting excited about this challenge of, ‘How do we do it?’ .”

Filming on the sequel happened from May 2018 to June 2019.