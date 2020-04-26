Home Movies Top Gun 2 Release Date Delayed: When Is Top Gun Maverick Being...
Movies

Top Gun 2 Release Date Delayed: When Is Top Gun Maverick Being Released?

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

The sequel was initially set for release on July 12, 2019, before it had been struck by a delay of a complete year. Things were looking up though after that date has been moved slightly to July 17, 2020, at the united kingdom and June 24, 2020, in the USA.

However, the sequel was subsequently struck another delay, but fortunately, it’s not a whole year. Instead, Top Gun: Maverick will now arrive in cinemas on December 23, 2020, in the United Kingdom and the US.

- Advertisement -

Tom Cruise reacted to the delay with a message to fans: “I understand lots of you have waited 34 decades. It is going to be a little longer. Best Gun: Maverick will soar this December. Stay safe, everyone.”

However, why did it take so long for a sequel to be produced in the first place? Cruise clarified that it was because he doesn’t “make films simply to make movies”.

Also Read:   Bond 25: No Time To Die Release Dates, Cast, Plot, Expectations And All Latest Information
Also Read:   Top Gun 2 : Absence Of Original Cast Explained

“I honestly never believed I’d make it,” he revealed. “We just started talking. And I realized that there were matters that we could accomplish. And I started getting excited about this challenge of, ‘How do we do it?’ .”

Filming on the sequel happened from May 2018 to June 2019.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Update

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The season 6 of this 100 has become over. The fans of this show are now anticipating the year. There is always the season...
Read more

Ozark Season 4 Launch Date: When Will The Show Return?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Ozark is an American crime drama TV series. The audience's huge response is forced to wait for season 4. Each season has ten episodes,...
Read more

Cobra Kai season 3: Release Date, Story, Trailer And All You Want To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Cobra Kai is among the American Comedy Martial craftsmanship appears. The show is based on Youtube Premium Series, as we as a whole understand...
Read more

Space: NASA’s Perseverance Rover Has a Great Prospect of Finding Evidence of Life on Mars

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
NASA's Perseverance rover has a great prospect of finding evidence of life on Mars. The rover's landing site, the Jezero crater, probably preserved signs of...
Read more

Top Gun 2 Release Date Delayed: When Is Top Gun Maverick Being Released?

Movies Vikash Kumar -
The sequel was initially set for release on July 12, 2019, before it had been struck by a delay of a complete year. Things...
Read more

The Scary Coronavirus Can Spread Effortlessly In a Confined Space Such As a Restaurant

Corona Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The Scary coronavirus can spread effortlessly in a confined space such as a restaurant, new research reveals.
Also Read:   Avatar 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Should To Know
By tracing the contacts of many COVID-19 patients in...
Read more

Watch Homeland Online, How? : Series Finale start time, Channel And All About

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
You are going to have to watch Homeland online to discover if she's able to do it in the series finale. Even the Showtime...
Read more

City of Angels online, Start Time And Channel: Watch Penny Dreadful, How ?

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
City of Angels online shadows loom over California. This horror show Penny Dreadful's spinoff moves the action from England and premieres on Showtime.
Also Read:   5 Characters That Need to Return in Jurassic World 3
Penny Dreadful:...
Read more

Launch Date Of LG Valvet: Price, Spec And Other Informations

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The LG Velvet is an important instrument for the technology giant. In the last several decades, the smartphone of LG hasn't delivered the sort...
Read more

Facebook Launches 50-Person Video Calls In Messenger Rooms For Free, You Don’t Need Zoom

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
A video call quality that includes around 50 individuals without a time limitation, Messenger Rooms are being launched by Facebook. With lots of people remaining...
Read more
© World Top Trend