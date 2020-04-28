Top Gun 2 Maverick Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And a Major Update

- Advertisement -

Top Gun was a 1986 film starring Tom Cruise, and after over 30 decades, it is becoming a sequel starring… yes, Tom flipping Cruise.

And he is not the only person who is going to return to the sequel of the movie.

Top Gun: Maverick Trailer

The first official trailer has been shown at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con on July 18, 2019. Tom’s lovers went on a crazy cruise after seeing him in the trailer and compared it to Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The second trailer was released on December 16, 2019.

Top Gun: Maverick Release Date

Scheduled to be published on July 12, 2019, but has been shifted back annually in August 2018.

And was scheduled to be published on June 26, 2020. And because of the Covid-19 outbreak, the launch date has been delayed to 23 December 2020.

This film’s pre-production officially begun on May 30, 2018, in San Diego.

Milles Teller disclosed in a meeting that the crew had completed filming before the program.

Top Gun: Maverick Twist

.Tom Cruise as Captain Pete”Maverick” Mitchell,

.Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley”Rooster” Bradshaw,

.Jennifer Connelly as Maverick’s love interest,

.Jon Hamm as a vice admiral,

.Glen Powell as a pilot trainee”Hangman”,

.Lewis Pullman,

.Ed Harris as a rear admiral, as Maverick’s superior,

.Val Kilmer as Admiral Tom”Iceman” Kazansky, a fellow instructor and friend/former rival of .Maverick,

.Monica Barbaro as a pilot trainee”Phoenix”,

.Manny Jacinto as Fritz,

.Charles Parnell as a rear admiral Marcus”Sundown” Williams,

.Jay Ellis as a pilot trainee”Payback”,

.Bashir Salahuddin as Coleman,

.Danny Ramirez as a pilot trainee”Fanboy”,

.Jean Louisa Kelly as Carole Bradshaw

.and many more new faces to be seen.

.Top Gun: Maverick Plot

The story would certainly continue from where it was left in the first part of the movie, although not much is known about the plot.