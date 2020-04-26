Home Entertainment Top Gun 2 Maverick Cast, Release Date Update
Entertainment

Top Gun 2 Maverick Cast, Release Date Update

By- Alok Chand
Top Gun: Maverick is officially dropping into theaters after more than three decades since the movie released. Our favorite- Tom Cruise is returning to the movie, and guess what! He will not be the only known face in the movie.

Top Gun 2 Maverick

RELEASE DATE FOR “TOP GUN 2”:

Originally, it was set to release on July 12, 2019, before it strikes with a year delay. Things were setting up though after that date was shifted slightly to July 17, 2020, in the United Kingdom and June 24, 2020, in the United States.

However, it was then struck again with another delay. Hence now, it will happen in theaters on December 23, 2020, in the United States and the United Kingdom as well. Tom Cruise stated that it was being delayed because he does not “make movies JUST to make movies.”

CAST IN TOP GUN 2:

The cast for the next series include-

Tom Cruise will play as Pete Maverick Mitchell,
Manny Jacinto will play the role of Fritz,
Val Kilmer as Tom Iceman,
Miles Teller as Bradley,
Greg Tarzan Davis,
Jake Picking,
Raymond Lee,
Jack Schumacher,
Jean Louisa Kelly,
Liliana Wray and few other characters

PLOT:

As it was a hard time, the fans and audiences were sure that the sequel would be canceled but, with the involvement of Joseph, the project is doing well as it was in the starting. Yet, the official plot is still to be disclosed but, according to the director he said, he does not want a reinvention nor a remake; he only wants to make a new movie based on the present world.
However, he stated that the new film would keep fans and audiences on the verge, and they will embrace the nautical action and how it feels to be in a fighter jet.
Alok Chand

