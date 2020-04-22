Home Entertainment Top 10 Shows Everyone's Watching at Quarantine on TV and Netflix
Entertainment

Top 10 Shows Everyone’s Watching at Quarantine on TV and Netflix

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
If you have been streaming films and shows or watching TV that is traditional a whole lot more frequently than usual, you’re certainly not alone. Regrettably, watching articles means you run out of content to observe even faster than normal. Locating new shows might look like it ought to be simple with a service like Netflix where there are 53 new first movies and full seasons of TV series collection to be published in April alone, however, all that content can frequently make things even more difficult when you’re on the lookout for something new to watch. Where do you start?

There are plenty of different ways to discover new movies and shows to watch on TV or your streaming solutions of choice. You may ask family and friends what they have been watching recently. When you’re done listening to 14 different people let you watch Tiger King because it is so crazy (meh), there’s another great tool at your disposal.

netflix movies

TV Time is a great mobile program utilized by millions of iPhone and Android users to keep tabs on the shows they’re seeing on streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV +, and much more and online TV. The developers behind the program anonymize all that data and analyze it to see which shows people are currently watching. On this week’s TV Time list of displays on the rise, there are some solid shows which if you haven’t started then you need to check out.

It goes without mentioning that Cash Heist is at the top of the week’s listing in the #1 place since the newest installment of the wildly popular Spanish-language thriller was just released last week. Two extremely popular are in the #2 and #3 slots, Ozark, year 3 of which only hit Netflix last week, and Unorthodox. NBC’s Community is in the #4 spot this week, but Netflix is back again in #5 with Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

Two different shows from The CW occupy the next two spots with this week’s list, Charmed at #6 and also Black Lightning at #7. Itaewon Class is #8 and it is really on Netflix as well despite being recorded with its original network in South Korea. Killing Eve returned recently to give BBC America a rare appearance on the record at #9, and New Amsterdam on NBC rounds out the top 10.

movies

Here’s a quick recap:

  •  Cash Heist (Netflix)
  • Ozark (Netflix)
  • Unorthodox (Netflix)
  • Community (NBC)
  • Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness (Netflix)
  • Charmed (The CW)
  • Black Lightning (The CW)
  • Itaewon Class (Netflix)
  • Killing Eve (BBC America)
  • New Amsterdam (NBC)
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.



