Top 10 Best Smartphone In The US For 2020

1.Google Pixel 4 XL

Still top cameras, and a few strange new features

Release date: October 2019 | Weight: 193g | Dimensions: 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2Millimeter | OS: Android 10 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3040 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128 | Battery: 3,700mAh | Rear camera: 12.2MP + 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

Top-of-the-line camera package

Simple design

Face Strike is finicky, no mic detector

Low storage alternatives

Battery life is hardly adequate

The Google Pixel 4 XL came out in October, bringing a long-awaited second camera lens, brand new radar technology using face unlock, along with a better screen. While it’s still one of our top smartphone cameras, the loss of the mic detector and middling attributes such as the erratic Face Unlock and aerial gesture controller Motion Sense makes this Pixel iteration less of a jump compared to its predecessors.

Screen: The Pixel 4 XL has the same 6.3-inch screen as the Pixel 3 XL, though it’s been stretched to a 19:9 aspect ratio and its refresh speed was shown to 90Hz for smoother app browsing and gaming. Last year’s notch was awakened for a return to a strong black bar. Colors are abundant on the OLED display, and thanks to the dual front-facing speakers, it makes for a useful device that is streaming.

Battery life: While the 3,700mAh capability appears to be a lot, we found the battery lasted less than a day with even moderate usage – some extreme GPS or photo sessions will drain it faster. It may be easier to get a full day of battery if you’re not shooting a lot of pictures, but with such a camera, it could be challenging to avoid.

Camera: The Pixel 4 XL’s cameras are its best selling point. On rear, the 12.2MP sensor paired with Google’s excellent software optimization make for stunning photos in most situations, and also the added 16MP telephoto allows adequate hybrid zoom clarity with its Super Res Zoom feature. Best of all, the Night Sight mode was improved – and may snap shots of the skies.

Mini verdict: The Pixel 4 XL is powerful and its camera capacity is still great, but its middling new features and compromises make it a bit less of a standout iteration. Nevertheless, together with the camera, this mobile can sell itself with Google’s talent for photo optimisation.

2.OnePlus 7 Pro

The camera will tempt you in, however the screen that is 90Hz will allow you to stay

Release date: Might 2019 | Weight: 206g | Dimensions: 162 x 75 x 8.8mm | OS: Android Pie | Screen dimension: 6.67-inch | Resolution: Quad HD+ | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6/8/12GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

This is the best in phone value if you would like an screen and don’t wish to pay for the Samsung or Apple name. It’s somewhat cheaper than the Galaxy S10e, although less affordable as the past year’s OnePlus 6T. It has almost everything except a card slot, charging and a perfect camera.

Screen: Here is the main draw. Thanks to some mechanical pop up selfie camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro has the best screen we’ve analyzed. No notch and punch-hole camera in sight, and it stretches from edge to edge. Even better, it is given more fluid motion by its 90Hz display refresh speed. The screen of samsung has been dethroned.

Battery life: The OnePlus 6T has fairly good, but not great battery life thanks to its 4,000mAh battery. It is going to get you but not more than that. The news is its own Warp Charge 30 adapter which allows this phone to go from 0. It is very fast.

Camera: The camera has always been the weakest part of the OnePlus lineup, but we’ve experienced better phones out of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It is not likely to top our very best camera phones list, however, the double lens (regular, ultra-wide and telephoto) did a fine job in proper lighting. Nightscape style has been improved, but begs for a tripod in blended light (any lights in dark scene tend to smear).

Mini verdict: The OnePlus 7 Pro has the wow factor missing from smartphones thanks to what’s on the screen (90Hz fluidity) and what’s not (a camera notch). It looks the part of a flagship phone and behaves more expensive than it actually in part because of its top-shelf specs. As long as you don’t want this type of solid option, the camera phone.

3.Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 Plus

The phone outshines its sibling

Release date: March 2019 | Weight: 175g / 198g (ceramic) | Dimensions: 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm | OS: Android Pie | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 3040×1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 8/12GB | Storage: 128/512GB/1TB (up to 1.5TB with card) | Battery: 4,100mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 10MP + 8MP

Greatest and latest specs

Great cameras and software

New features are fun

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (specs above) is still a top choice at this time, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 is also a strong contender if you’d like a bigger display. Obviously, as the flagship of all 2019, its own Snapdragon 855 processor is the standout here with greater performance than the mobiles that shut out 2018.

Add in a few cool new (although not essential) features, Samsung’s stunning-as-ever display and layout, as well as top specs and you, possess a true flagship — to get an actual flagship cost, clearly, beginning at $999.

Screen: The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display on the S10 Plus is stunning, but that is not surprising. It is the same size as the Galaxy Notice 9’s screen, and much larger than the Galaxy S9 Plus’ 6.2-inch display. The’Infinity O’ display ditches the top notch for a punch-hole camera in the upper right corner. Yes, it is twice as wide as the gap in S10e and the S10, but are you going to fit in the selfie camera? This option (and thin bezels) enable a stunning 93.1percent screen-to-body ratio, which retains the phone as slim as possible. The conventional S10’s 6.1-inch screen is similarly good, using a single punch-hole and lens poking through.

Battery Life: The S10 Plus’ 4,100mAh battery pretty big, just nudging beyond the Note 9’s 4,000mAh and far beyond the 3,500mAh one in the Galaxy S9 Plus. While this did not direct the cellphone’s battery life to improve its predecessors, it kept it moving through the complete day with 10%-30percent to spare in our casual testing. That is, of course, with settings: brighten the display, bump the resolution up from Complete HD + into QHD + or keep it on more, and the battery will drain. It is noticeably bigger than the 3,400 mAh capacity of the standard S10.

Camera: The S10 and S10 Plus have the same three cameras on the trunk: a 12MP regular lens, a 12MP optically zoomed telephoto lens plus a brand new 16MP ultra-wide lens. We found that the quality for a bit variable — possibly with good but not consistent performance — due to this main lens. It still outpaces many other phone cameras on the market, although it’s not up to par with the Night Vision mode of the Google Pixel 3. The one difference between the two telephones: the S10 Plus’ cameras permit more depth than the shooter in the S10, and thickness for Portrait mode-style photographs, which is worth the broader punch-hole gap from the display.

Mini Verdict: After a while with the conventional Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e, we could say for certain that the S10 Plus defeats them out. It has battery life of the entire collection, cameras and the best specs, and it’s not too much more expensive than the other versions. This is your sole option — if you want a phone that will blow each device out of the water in 2019 — charging and along with its fingerprint sensor.

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Greatest flagship

Release date: March 2020 | Weight: 166g | Dimensions: 166.9 x 76 x 8.8Millimeter | OS: Android 10 | Screen size: 6.9-inch | Resolution: 3200 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 865 | RAM: 12/16GB | Storage: 128/512GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 108MP+48MP+12MP | Front camera: 40MP

Best specs of 2020, period

5x optical, 100x digital ‘Space Zoom’

Enormous 6.9-inch display

Very expensive

Extras not worth price bump

Space Zoom dubious worth

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. It’s an evolution of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G from its huge display to its up-to-100x’ Space Zoom’, from this past year and, yes, 5G capacity on both sub-6 and mmWave frequency ranges. But you’ll pay a premium for the privilege: the phone begins at $1,399 – that is why this phone is not higher on our list.

Screen: The 6.9-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display is the sharpest we’ve seen, coming in at a whopping 3200 x 1440 resolution (WQHD+) awarded the model’s slim bezels along with the narrowest punch-hole we have ever seen. Plus its highest refresh rate has been bumped around 120Hz (though only in the event that you bump the resolution down to FHD+) and touch detector improved to 240Hz. It retains an fingerprint sensor, leaving the phone .

Battery life: The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a massive 5,000mAh battery, which should help with the drains out of the 120Hz and 5G connectivity, combined with anything Wireless PowerSharing and mundane binging or gambling you are doing. Though we still haven’t hit the two-day battery life threshold nonetheless it ought to last you a day or more.

Camera: The Ultra packs the best cameras you can get on the market. First is a massive 108MP chief shooter, which didn’t necessarily outperform rivals in basic shots – but since they could be blown up to 12,000 x 9,000 pixel pictures, their capacity to crop zoom is huge. It while a 16MP ultra-wide lens is equal to this from last year’s telephone. The 100x’Space Zoom’ is for displaying, as photographs at that zoom are muddied – but scan out it and it will blow off other phones out of their water, particularly since the competition typically maxes out at 10x. Here, see our massive S20 Ultra photograph manual to get a deep dive.

Mini verdict: The S20 Ultra is a spectacular phone, a really cutting-edge gadget packaging milestones in your own pocket. But it’s also much pricier than many consumers are going to have the ability to afford, and it is not as glitzy as the expensive premium variants of different smartphones such as the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition are. Everything you need is an amazing device at an incredible price, one we expect will be outside the reaches of customers, who’ll be just as happy with a more affordable S20.

5. iPhone 11 Pro Max

The spec-superior iPhone

Release date: September 2019 | Weight: 226g | Dimensions: 158 x 77.8 x 8.1Millimeter | OS: iOS 13 | Screen size: 6.5-inch | Resolution: 1242 x 2688 | CPU: A13 Bionic | RAM: 4GB TBC | Storage: 64/256/512GB | Battery: 3,500mAh TBC | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 12MP

Night mode really shines

Lots of power

Design isn’t updated

Super expensive

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the largest phone Apple has created, and it is also the highest-performance phone from the company. It is pricey even by standards that are iPhone, but it features an all-screen, notch-toting, almost bezel-free layout with masses of power. The upgrades in comparison to the XS Max are the cameras that are improved and enhanced energy.

Note: we just picked among Apple’s new top-tier flagships, as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are almost the exact same phone – however, the latter is larger (6.5-inch display vs. 5.8-inch on the 11Pro ) and has a higher-capacity battery, therefore the iPhone 11 Pro Max is our pick. If you prefer smaller phones, check out our iPhone 11 Pro review.

Screen: The 6.5-inch OLED display on the iPhone 11 Pro Max actually grabbed our attention – it is excellent for video streaming and gaming.

Battery life: This is some of the best battery life we’ve ever experienced on an iPhone, together with further optimizations within iOS and a larger cell inside the phone itself. It’s still not game-changing, however it’s far better than other Apple handsets.

Camera: The triple camera setup on the iPhone 11 Pro Max is superb. This is the first time Apple has implemented three back cameras, and it offers a fantastic experience. Plus, it may be entertaining to use.

Mini verdict: If your hands are as large as the own bank balance, the iPhone 11 Pro Max carries Apple’s smartphone to a whole new level with a better camera and much more.

6.Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Release date: August 2019 | Weight: 196g | Dimensions: 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9Millimeter | OS: Android 9 | Display size: 6.8-inch | CPU: Exynos 9825 / Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 256/512GB | Battery: 4,300mAh | Back camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + ToF | Front camera: 10MP

The best screen on a phone

Handy S Pen stylus

Supremely expensive

Big and slippery design

Samsung’s most expensive phone that is non-foldable, and also the big benefit is that it comes with the S Pen that will tricks that are brand new. The display is easily the most part of this phone that is major, but you’ll have to be equally big and able to take care of its large dimensions starting price. Display: Can you manage a phone with a 6.8-inch screen?

If the answer is yes, then you will love this big-and-tall curved Infinity Display. It’s easy and immersive to dismiss the small camera hole. It’s the best display we have seen on a phone that is big.

Battery life: The Note 10 includes a 4,300mAh battery life, and we found it goes a day and a half with normal use without a problem. Samsung has enhanced its battery technology and it equipped its cell phone also, there’s compatibility with 15W rapid wireless.

Camera: This is the point where the Note 10 Plus shines, even if it isn’t the best camera phone — it’s the camera we had the most fun playing with. Some of that it thanks to the five cameras: four to the rear and one on the front. You have the standard wide lens, the more 123 degree field-of-view ultra-wide lens, along with the 2x optical zoom lens. Although we really liked the camera that was selfie thanks to fun filters but isolate the backdrop in black-and-white.

Mini verdict: The Note 10 is impressive and certainly impressively significant. The S Pen is utilized for over simply taking notes and comprises some tips like activate a distant camera and a brand new gesture controllers. These will not sell you on the telephone. They are nice-to-haves. What’s going to tempt you will be fantastic battery life and that display.

7.iPhone 11

The new iPhone for most people

Weight: 194g | Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3Millimeter | OS: iOS 13 | Display size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 828 x 1792 | CPU: A13 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: Unknown | Back camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 12MP

Great value

Fast speeds at a discount

Ultrawide lens is far better than telephoto

Still an LCD screen

Glass back attracts fingerprints

The iPhone 11 isn’t technically superior to the iPhone 11 Pro series, but it is priced so well (such as an iPhone) and contains the majority of the key features you’ll won’t require much else from an Apple device. It takes the location of the iPhone XR with exactly the exact same 6.1-inch display, but a new dual-lens camera on back.

Screen: The 6.1-inch screen fits in between the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max sizes, which makes it an appealing option if you would like a large screen, but maybe not the greatest. Some people won’t notice a difference if you don’t find each of the phones side-by-side while it doesn’t possess the perks of this screen on the models. If you don’t obey the notch it’s still a brilliant-looking phone.

Battery life: This iPhone can delivery all-day battery life, and it’s slightly better than the iPhone XR battery life, which we thought was leading last year. The iPhone 11 Pro does continue and comes with a fast charger in the box.

Camera: This is near the best iPhone camera, with a 12MP principal camera and a new 12MP ultra-wide camera to cram more in the frame. It is missing the triple-lens camera but you are getting the two fundamental cameras out of this pairing, and it features a long exposure night mode which will automatically glowing up photographs.

Mini verdict: The best thing about this new iPhone is that it costs $699, more affordable than the XR at launch a year ago.

8. Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 Plus The big phone is the best, but the standard is also great Release date: March 2020 | Weight: 186g | Dimensions: 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm | OS: Android 10 | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 3200×1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 865 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 128/512GB (up to 1TB with card) | Battery: 4,500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP | Front camera: 10MP Latest and greatest specs

Great 30x zoom max

120Hz is smooth as silk

Price bump is aggressive

Price bump is aggressive

In-screen fingerprint sensor is poor