Today India Miss The Great Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor: Bollywood’s romantic hero dies at 67

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, famous for his romantic characters, has died of cancer aged 67.

He played the romantic lead in dozens of films for more than two years, after which he left a successful transition to character roles.

Rishi Kapoor debuted as a child actor in 1970 in his dad Raj Kapoor’s movie, Mera Naam Joker.

He was a skillful dancer and some of his films had songs which are massively popular even today.

Kapoor made a successful onscreen pair with actress Neetu Singh. In one of Bollywood’s most enduring love stories, they accepted that love off-screen as nicely when they have married in 1980.

Their son, Ranbir Kapoor, is a successful Bollywood star in his very own right.

Rishi Kapoor also worked in several multi-starrers with Amitabh Bachchan and his uncle Shashi Kapoor.

He had a second coming in this decade, doing character roles and emerging in some interesting cameos in small movies.

The family migrated to India after the partition in 1947.

In 1990, Rishi Kapoor visited a residential building in Peshawar known as Kapoor Haveli where his grandfather, Prithviraj, along with his father Raj Kapoor, were born.

The news he had lost his battle with cancer came a day after the death of Bollywood celebrity Irrfan Khan.

He was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning when he complained of breathing difficulties, his brother Randhir Kapoor told the Press Trust of India.

The actor’s family affirmed his death in a message saying his life had ended peacefully.

“The physicians and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the past. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through a couple of years of treatment over two continents. Family, friends, food, and movies remained his focus and everyone who met him through this time was amazed at the way he did not let his illness get the better of him.

The family appealed to his fans and friends to follow limitations around gathering in public because of the lockdown over coronavirus and honor the legislation which are in force.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for Kapoor out of his fellow Bollywood actors and politicians on social networking.

Amitabh Bachchan who functioned in many hit movies with Kapoor tweeted:”He is GONE. . ! Rishi Kapoor . . gone . . Just passed away. . I’m ruined!”

“I will always remember our interactionson social networking. He was passionate about movies and India’s progress. Anguished by his passing,” he tweeted.

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about his passing:”This is a dreadful week for Indian cinema, with the departure of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a massive fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed.”

News of his passing has also witnessed an outpouring of sadness on social websites in Pakistan.

Former fast bowler Waqar Younis was among those who tweeted their condolences. Kapoor himself was also cheering on Twitter, frequently commenting on contentious issues and sometimes becoming heated exchanges with individuals on the social media platform.

His last tweet has been an appeal to people not to assault medical staff at the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus saying,”we have to win this war together”.