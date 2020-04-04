Home TV Series 'Titans' Season 3: With Barbara Gordon joining the series, is it time...
‘Titans’ Season 3: With Barbara Gordon joining the series, is it time for Dick to find real love?

By- Naveen Yadav
‘Titans’ is a show about a superhero team but we all know the most important reason we see it’s for the Dick Grayson, who finally became Nightwing at the end of Season 2 of Brenton Thwaites. although the first two seasons saw Dick struggling with questions of individuality that that’s been solved, perhaps it’s time for the enthusiast to finally find romance again.

From the series, Dick has been with two people — Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Koriand’r / Starfire (Anna Diop). Both of those connections had their upsides but reports indicate that the one true love fascination with the comics of Dick is based on her way into the series.

“Our very first episode will have a new personality, and it’s going to be Barbara Gordon,”‘Titans’ cinematographer and director Boris Mojsovski allegedly said in a Facebook interview. “We are very excited, and there’s a new set.”

Barbara Gordon is that the daughter of Batman’s staunch ally Commissioner James Gordon and the protagonist known as Batgirl. After the Joker paralyzed her from the waist down in Alan Moore’s iconic narrative’ Batman: The Killing Joke’, she became the wheelchair-bound Oracle, Batman’s eyes and ears along with also the leader of the Birds of Prey (yes, who’Birds of Prey’).

Comic Book reports that the series is looking to cast an actress who uses a wheelchair to perform the character so that it looks like we are going to be getting the Oracle version of Babs on the series and we’re hoping she’ll have a romantic relationship with Dick. Their connection was among the best that Nightwing has needed, better than his mythical love with Starfire and the two have dated off and on in the comics, an individual could argue.

In DC Universe’s’Young Justice’ animated series, which has heavily influenced’Titans’, Nightwing and Oracle are in a relationship and they are a fairly adorable couple. In the past, seeing Dick relationship Barbara wouldn’t have been high on our list of things we wish to see in the show but now that he’s developed enough as a person, it does seem like reuniting with an old friend who is faced her fair share of tragedy in life and kindling a love would be a beautiful journey for Dick to undertake.

‘Titans’ Season 3 was scheduled to start airing by Fall 2020 but with all the coronavirus pandemic stopping production and sweeping across the entire world, there is no telling when the show will begin filming.

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Plot, Charecter And Everything Know
Titans Confirms Barbara Gordon for Season 3 Premiere This Year
