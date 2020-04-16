‘Titans’ Season 3 Theory: Which New Superheroes Should Appear On Display?

- Advertisement -

Titans” Season 3 will bring back the superhero group, who’ll take on Blackfire (Damaris Lewis). The team is expected to find some help from new characters that will be joining the show. A new concept explores which superheroes should be included to make the plot exciting for the audiences.

Following CBR, a few superheroes are from the comics which the manufacturers can consider introducing on the show. The very first one on the list is the Flash who goes by the title Impulse’s grandson. The character has been raised in a virtual reality world, and he gets involved in some hilarious moments from the comics if he forgets it is not he is used to.

One character who is mentioned in the series is that the comic book character Arsenal. The sidekick to Green Arrow in the comics may finally appear in”Titans” Season 3.

If the producers choose to add a dash of craziness they can consider bringing in a character from the comic who initially referred to as the daughter of Joker. Apart from her crazy actions, the TV series may learn more about the notion of whether or not she is who she says she’s.

A character who can be utilized as plot twists on the series is Terra. Deathstroke trained the superb villain, and she joined the group to betray them in the comics.

A casting call announcement posted on The Illuminerdi indicated that Danny Chase will be showcased on the show, while it was seen what new superheroes will join the show.

Arguably is Barbara Gordon. The group faced, it is only that they came together to defeat their common enemy. A personality like Barbara should help keep everyone in line as they confront new challenges that threaten to break them apart.

Following CBR, Barbara can seem like Oracle, the name she assumed after getting paralyzed from the waist down. Oracle was a tech specialist in the comic books, and she can be a big support to the heroes in”Titans” Season 3.