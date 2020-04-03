Titans Confirms Barbara Gordon for Season 3 Premiere This Year

- Advertisement -

Beloved DC comics personality Barbara Gordon is linking Titans for the next season premiere. Back in 2018, Titans was the very first series to premiere on DC’s streaming agency DC Universe and shortly became a good performer. The season conducted from September to November and came last year, using a season supported ahead of the finale. Fans are eager to learn when their super team will be returning for more adventures, although no official beginning date was announced. Many are expecting the next year will finally make good on its promise of showing the Titans working together of them fighting to build after two seasons.

Titans cinematographer Boris Mojsovski confirmed during a livestream that Barbara Gordon will be introduced in the show’s season premiere.

The main story for Titans season 3 is a mystery, though some lingering plot threads from season 2 could shed some light on where the show will go. The DC Comics villain Blackfire (Damaris Lewis) was spotted arriving on Earth after the year, probably searching for her sister Koriand’r (Anna Diop). Fans are currently anticipating an intense showdown between the two based on their connection from the comics. Additionally, there’s hope that Donna Troy (Conor Leslie), who expired in the next season finale, will somehow come back to life. The odds on that happening are rather good, as Leslie lately seemed to tease her recurrence.

Today Titans fans have yet another thing to look ahead, and that is the arrival of Barbara Gordon, AKA Batgirl, AKA Oracle. During a Livestream on Facebook with Titans cinematographers Boris Mojsovski and Brendan Steacy, Mojsovski addressed the rumors that the season 3 premiere will comprise a brand new character. He also confirmed the arrival of a fresh face and stated, “it will be Barbara Gordon.”

A lot of the Livestream was committed to Mojsovski and Steacy talking their job on Titans, though a few more hints were given about the upcoming season. Mojsovski disclosed they would be returning to Gotham, and that season 3 would resemble sections of the previous seasons. As he said, “The season should have, in a fantastic way, many resemblances of their very first season and some cool emotional stuff from the next season.” Mojsovski voiced his enthusiasm for what’s to come, which is bound to intrigue fans.

Titans’ addition of Barbara Gordon comes following this year’s Birds of Prey, which famously did not include her. In the comics, Barbara is one of the key members of the Birds of Prey, but in the film, she was substituted by Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). This rubbed some fans the wrong way, as most thought Barbara deserved to be the star of the film. While a (possibly quick) look on Titans may not be enough to erase those resentments, it still might make fans happy that Barbara will be making some kind of live-action look this year.