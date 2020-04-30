Tiger King: Wrestler Matt Taven States Joe Exotic Thought Carole Baskin Appointed professional wrestlers Because of spies

- Advertisement -

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness; an American crime documentary show about the life of a zookeeper, Joe Exotic, who awakens out of control within this murder-for-hire underworld story.

Now, this recent weekend revealed a wrestler working for the marketing of the Ring of Honour (ROH) had informed Brian Rowitz of ESPN concerning the time when he, together with the other two wrestlers, had traveled to Joe Exotic’s Oklahoma zoo. This excursion was an adventure for the trio.

Natt Taven told Brian that he, Jay Lethal, and Dalton Castle were heading into Oklahoma City for a series when they saw Billboard.

The trio intrigued, understood that they had lots of time to spare, they made sure to make a pit stop. And that is when things began when Lethal informed the staff that he was from Tampa, which happens to be the home of Carole Baskin together with the large Cat 35, turning out eccentric.

He explained, “So they thought we were some spies, rather than a few random guys walking without a family like everybody else to the tiger zoo.

Thus, they believed we were some animal activists or even spies.” Tiger King proceeds to keep its fans on the edge of their seats with something or another.