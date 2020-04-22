- Advertisement -

Tiger King has been continuing its domination of Netflix’s standing of its most popular TV series in the US, with all the docu-series about a flamboyant tiger breeder called Joe Exotic having held the #1 spot for months on end today.

Joe’s erstwhile rival Carole Baskin, who the show gifts in an unforgiving light, has filmed a lot of movies and posted a long response to errors she considers the production made.

Does anybody want to take a guess what phrase Google autocompletes when you visit the search bar and start typing in”Carole Baskin…”? If you’re one of the countless people who binged Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness — which has been and remains the very best Netflix TV series in the US correct, dependent on the streamer’s rankings you can see within the app — you already know the solution.

Tiger King doesn’t answer the question of whether Carole murdered her husband by feeding him to the critters in her refuge, even though it strongly hints at such and leaves that impression with viewers. That issue has gone on to become the stuff of online gold, with one Twitter user showing how he is having a bit of self-indulgent fun while quarantining at home on account of their coronavirus — asking delivery drivers to put his packages under the”Yes” or”No” in response to the query taped to his door asking for their opinion about whether Carole did it. Meantime, you might be asking, what is Carole feeling about this? What is her response?

If you want to traipse down that uncomfortable rabbit hole, she’s got you covered, thanks to a series of videos she’s filmed in reaction to the Netflix documentary — movies with which she expects to convince you she is not the monster the documentary gets her out to be (though the footage she filmed gets the creation aesthetic of a hostage video).

Baskin, the founder, and CEO of Big Cat Rescue has a page set up with a lengthy, detailed, written excuse in which she attempts to deconstruct the Tiger King narrative. That is where you can get movies she’s filmed, in case you don’t wish to read the entire thing’s series.

A brief intro from Carole

On why she took a polygraph following her husband’s disappearance, Carole:

Carole, on the assumed”real story” behind why”Tiger King depicted me as somebody that went after Joe’s bad mother and dad” —

There are several more videos available to see the page, however, I now want to zero in on the main thing you all care about — Carole’s description of why the”meat grinder” concept of her husband’s departure is”the most absurd of all of the lies.”

“As Gladys and the daughters did everything they could to make life difficult for me after Don vanished, they spread this rumor they thought I had ground Don upward and fed him to the cats,” Carole writes. “And the press loved it. The meat grinder was enormous. Our meat grinder has been one of those small tabletops, hand crank things just like you’d have on your kitchen at home, like the one pictured here.”

And then she helpfully includes a picture of one, amid a description of her husband’s disappearance:

If you want to hear a longer version of the story from Carole 24, the whole thing is well worth a read. Or you might just await the miniseries being developed in which SNL’s Kate McKinnon will star as Carole.