Three UFO Movies Are Released By The Pentagon After The Confirmation Of Their Existefrom The US Navynce

By- Nitu Jha
UFO movies declassified by the Pentagon were released on Monday, after the confirmation of their existence back in the fall from the US Navy — which originally refused to release them on national security grounds.

At the start of this year, we were one of a slew of press outlets who reported that the Navy was sitting on a small couple of movies purporting to show UFOs flying quickly and in a bizarre fashion over the Pacific Ocean. At the time, the official line by the Office of Naval Intelligence was that to borrow that famous line by the X-Files, the fact is definitely out there, however, releasing the videos which the Navy was sitting on would supposedly cause”exceptionally grave damage” to the country’s national security.

On Monday, the Pentagon went ahead and released the footage. This leaves this something like the millionth item of evidence so much that demonstrates 2020 will go down as the strangest season in generations. The Navy first acknowledged the existence of the movies — recorded with infrared cameras and which show what the army calls”unidentified aerial phenomenon” (you will never catch them call it a UFO) — again in September. They followed up with their refusal to release the movies on national security reasons.

Feb CNN, the Pentagon changed tacks and decided to launch the footage — some of which includes servicemen reacting with amazement at what they’re seeing in the skies — this week”to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that’s been circulating was real, or whether there is more to the movies,” according to Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough.

The footage recorded from the Navy initially became public when it was released around three years ago by a company called Into The Stars Academy of Arts and Science co-founded by Blink-182 guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge. Its duty is to collect”documents and physical materials from private and public sources related to the unidentified anomalous phenomena to study it and then transition the transformative technologies behind it to wider applications of public advantage.

As Though this narrative wasn’t unusual enough, former US Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid released the following statement via Twitter Monday concerning the release of this footage:”

I’m thankful the Pentagon is currently releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials out there. The U.S. should have a serious, scientific look at any possible national security consequences. The American men and women deserve to be educated. https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1254802527595515906

