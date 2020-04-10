Home TV Series Amazon Prime This research related to the web series of Netflix and Prime Video...
This research related to the web series of Netflix and Prime Video will worry you

By- Vikash Kumar
New Delhi Ever since the trend of OTT content and the on-demand streaming platform has increased in the country, questions have been raised about its content. What age viewers should watch movies and web series shown on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, but the tobacco regulations are also blown apart. In a study done about this, this concern has been expressed and a list of 10 web series has been made which do not care about tobacco regulations.

Who studied

This is done by a team of study researchers. The team included people from the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Plan (HRIDAY), the Central Plan of the Government of India, the Public Health Foundation of India, the WHO’s Tobacco Free Initiative and the University of California’s Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education.

How to study

This study has been published in Tobacco Online, a journal. It studies the effects of the use of tobacco products worldwide. For the results, the researchers interacted with a focus group of 15 to 24-year-old college students in Delhi. They were asked which streaming service they use the most and what they watch. After this discussion, the researchers produced a list of the 10 most popular web series, with 188 episodes. Of these, 2 were on Netflix, while the rest was on Prime Video. The two series were produced by the Indian company.

This is that series

  1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maizal (Rating 16+)
  2. Stranger Things (16+)
  3. Bodyguard (16+)
  4. Riverdale (13+)
  5. Narcos (16+)
  6. Sacred Games (18+)
  7. Mirzapur (18+)
  8. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (16+)
  9. 13 Reason Why (16+)
  10. The Crown (16+)
  11. Study result
Researchers for the study examined tobacco use sequences in each series using the Breath California method. This analysis revealed that tobacco was shown from 0 to 1652 (The Marvelous Missed Mazeel) times in the 70% series.

More than half of the episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Mazele featured tobacco consumption at least once. 833 were screened at Narcos, 599 at The Crown, 233 at Strander Things, 171 at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, 78 at Mirzapur and 67 times at the Sacred Games.

Indian productions found a low incidence of tobacco intake per episode and hourly. The study said that neither of these series followed the Tobacco Free Film and TV Rules in India.

The study gave shocking information that 266 million (26 crores) people over 15 years of age in India consume tobacco products. Since 2012, there has been a rule in India to write a warning on tobacco-related scenes in a film or TV program. It does not matter whether this audio-visual is made in India or elsewhere. (Inputs- IANS)

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.




