This Really Is The Core PC i7 That Is Cheapest But It Includes One Big Compromise

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
This isn’t your normal computer Partaker’s fanless miniature PC is much more compact than most rivals on the market using a volume of just 1.5L.

It’s available for $413.99 at Gearbest with this exclusive coupon code: F472573500A27001. Depending on exchange prices, you ought to pay approximately #339 or AU$689.

A quick check with Dell shows its Core i7 device that is the lowest priced cost almost two times as far, albeit using a slightly faster i7 CPU the storage and 12GB RAM.

In 22.5 x 18.5 x 4.8cm, the Partaker is all about the size of a thick hardcover book and yet has a few great expansion capabilities.

The version on offer includes an Intel Core i7-8565U (four cores, 8-threads), 8GB DDR4 plus a 128GB SSD, and other choices are available up to 32GB memory and 1TB SSD. Regrettably, You Can’t buy the Partaker PC without SSD or the RAM.

Its aluminum body acts to cool the internal components. There is plenty of connectors as well, with a single LAN port, one Displayport, 1 HDMI port, eight USB interfaces (half of these USB 3.0), two audio connectors and two external antennas.

You can use two memory slots also it supports one mSATA SSD, one 2.5-inch HDD, and one M.two NVMe SSD.

In terms of caveats, there’s no operating system (which could establish a problem for novice users)memory card reader, SPDIF connector, 802.11ac, and the PC does not support Windows 7.

Notice, Gearbest provides an expedited shipping option to the United States from China for free with an estimated delivery period between seven and three business days.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

