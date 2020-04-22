This Could Be A Big Secret Behind ‘Westworld’ Season 3

- Advertisement -

Fans of HBO’s hit sci-fi show Westworld are utilized to mind-bending twists after the first two seasons used unexpected shows and nonlinear storytelling to pull the carpet out from under audiences on multiple occasions. That is why everybody is looking for Westworld’s next big secret as now 3 approaches its climactic event two weekends from now, and that I believe I might have figured out yet another crucial part of this puzzle.

Fair warning, this report contains a lot of spoilers, so don’t read any further if you want to steer clear of guesses that might show plot twists that are possible, or if you haven’t seen the episodes of season 3.

First off, let me clarify that I am not speaking to my speculation last week on Twitter, in which I pointed out season 3’s brothers Engerraund and Jean Serac seem to be obscure metaphors for Westworld series co-creator Jonathan Nolan, his brother Christopher, with the characters’ evolution and usage of this A.I. Rehoboam maybe representing both Nolan brothers’ views on storytelling and storytelling mediums.

While I think the parallels are too clear to be entirely just coincidence — likely a case of the sci-fi story relying on particular key character elements, and lifestyle supplying comprehensive conceptual tidbits that simply dovetail nicely with certain facets of Westworld’s essential narrative, not based on any”malice” but instead simply convenience and maybe some humorous fun as well — that is all pure insecure background circumstance and not a twist to the show plot itself.

No, the possible big reveal I am speaking about will involve the Serac brothers, but it’s something entirely different… and shocking.

Back in Westworld, Rehoboam creates predictive future”mirror” narratives of reality, which are subsequently used by Engerraund Serac to control the present into what he uttered a suitable narrative free of deviations that undermine the stability and survival of his favorite narrative.

Jean Serac, the brother who originated the program, desired to use it for much more radical departures of prospective narratives, but less complete manipulation of humankind’s futures (as far as we know so much, that’s ). Engerraund took seemingly placed Jean, and control of Rehoboam from Jean in isolation, by causing his deviations to potential story potential which conflict with Engerraund’s strategies to control the destiny of human 47, where he could be controlled and prevented.