Home TV Series This Could Be A Big Secret Behind ‘Westworld’ Season 3
TV Series

This Could Be A Big Secret Behind ‘Westworld’ Season 3

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Fans of HBO’s hit sci-fi show Westworld are utilized to mind-bending twists after the first two seasons used unexpected shows and nonlinear storytelling to pull the carpet out from under audiences on multiple occasions. That is why everybody is looking for Westworld’s next big secret as now 3 approaches its climactic event two weekends from now, and that I believe I might have figured out yet another crucial part of this puzzle.

Fair warning, this report contains a lot of spoilers, so don’t read any further if you want to steer clear of guesses that might show plot twists that are possible, or if you haven’t seen the episodes of season 3.

Also Read:   'Westworld': What Host Is in Charlotte Hale's Body?
- Advertisement -

First off, let me clarify that I am not speaking to my speculation last week on Twitter, in which I pointed out season 3’s brothers Engerraund and Jean Serac seem to be obscure metaphors for Westworld series co-creator Jonathan Nolan, his brother Christopher, with the characters’ evolution and usage of this A.I. Rehoboam maybe representing both Nolan brothers’ views on storytelling and storytelling mediums.

While I think the parallels are too clear to be entirely just coincidence — likely a case of the sci-fi story relying on particular key character elements, and lifestyle supplying comprehensive conceptual tidbits that simply dovetail nicely with certain facets of Westworld’s essential narrative, not based on any”malice” but instead simply convenience and maybe some humorous fun as well — that is all pure insecure background circumstance and not a twist to the show plot itself.

Also Read:   Ares Season 2 When Will It Arrive? Cast, Plot, Trailer And Exciting Fan Theories?
Also Read:   Westworld Season 4: Here’s The Release Date And Other Interesting Facts To Know About The Show.

No, the possible big reveal I am speaking about will involve the Serac brothers, but it’s something entirely different… and shocking.

Back in Westworld, Rehoboam creates predictive future”mirror” narratives of reality, which are subsequently used by Engerraund Serac to control the present into what he uttered a suitable narrative free of deviations that undermine the stability and survival of his favorite narrative.

Jean Serac, the brother who originated the program, desired to use it for much more radical departures of prospective narratives, but less complete manipulation of humankind’s futures (as far as we know so much, that’s ). Engerraund took seemingly placed Jean, and control of Rehoboam from Jean in isolation, by causing his deviations to potential story potential which conflict with Engerraund’s strategies to control the destiny of human 47, where he could be controlled and prevented.

Also Read:   ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4’: cast, release date and everything you should to know
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

American Gods Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
American Gods are contingent that -- over some decades -- foreigners to America have transported their gods from African swindler gods into Egyptian gods...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Information

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
We are going to speak about Netflix's On My Block season 4 release date, cast, and plot details. As we know, On My Block...
Read more

Manifest Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Manifest is an exceptional show along with the series revolves around the lives of passengers whose flight returns after being missing for five decades.
Also Read:   Decoding Westworld: Here's WTF Is Going On in Season 3 So Much
Season...
Read more

A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And Other Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
A Discovery of Witches is a British TV program based on the All Souls trilogy from Deborah Harkness, Created by Bad Wolf and Sky...
Read more

This Could Be A Big Secret Behind ‘Westworld’ Season 3

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Fans of HBO's hit sci-fi show Westworld are utilized to mind-bending twists after the first two seasons used unexpected shows and nonlinear storytelling to...
Read more

Watch Good Girls Season 3, Episode 9 live

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Are you ready for a brand new episode of Good Girls Season 3? Of course, you're! After taking a week off for Easter and...
Read more

Ares Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything We Know.

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Ares is a 2020 Dutch horror series involving an ambitious college student, Rosa, who wants to be part of the elite of Amsterdam, she...
Read more

Cable Girls Season 5: What’s The Story All About, Is It Worth Watching

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
What's The Plot For Cable Girls Season 5? Cable Girls is a Spanish show that appeared on Netflix on April 28, 2017. It Includes Blanca...
Read more

Kissing Booth 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot and more. All you need to know!

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Kissing Booth is the first, dear movie of every man from 2018 of Netflix till now. It is a combination of love family...
Read more

Atypical Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything A Fan Should Know

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
There is not any dearth of coming-of-age television series on Netflix which has made it to the list of our favorite shows to binge-watch...
Read more
© World Top Trend