Things to expect from the Brand New characters in The Witcher season 2

The Witcher year 2 is quickly filling its cast out. Alongside returnees — such as Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri — come over half-a-dozen brand new personalities, such as even Beauty witchers, and fan favorites and the monster. However, if you have neither dabbled in The Witcher novels nor gotten to grips with the games of CD Projekt Red, you may be unacquainted with these new names.Bearing that in mind, here’s what we can expect in the new harvest of figures making their way to The Continent in 2021 — and exactly what these new developments to the cast tell us about potential narrative arcs, configurations, and some other significant events which could feature in the next eight episodes, whilst retaining spoilers to a minimum.

The books: The second youngest witcher to endure the training, Coen seems in Blood of Elves as a friend/mentor to Ciri at Kaer Morhen, the ancestral home of witchers. He trains her and is often seen conversing throughout her time with the Lion Cub of Cintra.The matches: Unlike a few of the other characters listed here, Coen doesn’t appear in some of those games — but is referenced in dialogue during The Witcher.What does it imply for season two? Expect Coen to discuss a few scenes (and coaching montages!) with Ciri. In the event the Netflix series sticks closely to the books’ portrayal of Coen, he’ll be a lively addition to the ensemble cast — and his energy might rankle with a Geralt of Rivia. His presence also means Ciri may get a proper fight scene or two towards the end of their run

The novels: Ciri meets Eskel early on in the novel Blood of Elves at Kaer Morhen (setting a pattern?) But she thinks he’s a monster at first due to the scarring on his face. Do not hesitate to realize that the scene ripped from the webpage next year. Eskel, meanwhile, shares an interesting relationship with Geralt: they had been childhood buddies during witcher training. Yep, Geralt had friends.The games: Eskel is present in the Witcher and The Witcher 3, every time helping defend Kaer Morhen from attacking forces.What does it mean for season two? That’s another tally in the column for season 2 spending a huge chunk of time with Geralt and Ciri at Kaer Morhen. But the most interesting aspect of the character of Eskel is that he climbed with Geralt. Outside of a very short scene in the season 1 finale, we know very little of subsequent training and Geralt’s youth. Eskel could provide a window in that hidden beyond via some fantastic old-fashioned reminiscing or flashbacks.

At the minimum, it will be refreshing to see Geralt get on with somebody for a change.The books: Francesca has a long and storied history in the novels. Described as one of the most beautiful girls on The Continent, she is a very powerful elf sorceress who eventually becomes Queen of the Free Elves. She spends most of her time and helps them in their battles from the forces. She later helps co-found Sorceresses’ Lodge.The matches: Francesca is perhaps the most important character not to appear in the games. Outside of a journal entry in The Witcher two — again referring to her as”the most amazing girl in the world” — along with a Gwent Card in The Witcher 3, she is absent from proceeding.What does it mean for season 2? Nilfgaard is prepared to make a major move north. In the season 1 finale with the two Fringilla, they might avenge Sodden’s Battle with Francesca at their side and Francesca turning the tide. Francesca’s appearance points to Sport of intrigue in store for season 2, especially if compared to the first season.

The books: A fast-talking, sardonic witcher, Lambert actively pursuing his upbringing but does manage to impart some of his wisdom to Ciri via combat training. While he only has a solitary look (in Blood of Elves), he and Triss Merrigold share a mutual disdain for each other which carries over into the game trilogy.The games: Lambert has far more of an impact in the matches, butting heads with Geralt — and being on the receiving end of a foul-mouthed poem from the silver-haired monster hunter.What does it mean for season two? A large personality to rival Geralt’s? Color me excited. Lambert is certain to be a rung below Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer when it comes to the cast, and may prove a fan-favorite as a consequence of desire and his overall grumpiness of a spot of verbal. Lydia is an assistant to Vilgefortz, a duplicitous sorcerer who’s secretly helping the Nilfgaardian Emperor along with his plans to invade the North.

The games: Lydia doesn’t appear in some of those games.What does it imply for season two? Lydia’s coming on to the scene season 2 could be laying the groundwork for a future major villain, one we have just glimpsed briefly so far. In the books, she’s closely tied to the maniacal sorcerer Vilgefortz (who looks in episodes 7 and 8) and assists assist Nilfgaard’s fightback after their retreat the Battle of Sodden. It could also hint at sorceresses and sorcerers with a role as all of the significant players from a book occasion — that shan’t be spoiled here — are set to be introduced to play in season two.

The books: Nivellen is a man cursed to live as a wonder and the Beast-style monster. He appears at A Grain of Truth, the third short story from The Last Wish collection which year 1 drew from. In the narrative, he also saves his life by his companion, Vereena and meets Geralt.The games: Nivellen is a personality who, regrettably, is found exclusively in the novels.What does it imply for season two? Fan site Redanian Intelligence posits that both Geralt and Ciri will meet Nivellen on their way to Kaer Morhen. If this report rings true, this gives us a larger overview of this arc of this season: Geralt and Ciri will travel to Kaer Morhen before reaching their destination.

This is the point where the events of A Grain of Truth will play out, and the remainder of the year will probably involve some witcher coaching and Nilfgaardian actions between Vilgefortz, Lydia, and Francesca.The books: Vesemir in the books is a mentor figure for those in Kaer Morhen, and one widely admired by witchers owing to his standing as one the earliest remaining of his kind. He also helped direct Ciri in the arts of monster hunting, particularly in her witcher training.The games: Possibly the character who benefits most from his stint in the games in contrast to the novels, Vesemir is a trusted, loyal ally to Geralt and other witchers in Kaer Morhen as well as partakes in many defenses of their ancestral witcher base.

What does it imply for season two? Vesemir is very likely to be the main new personality. Evidence for this can be found in the fact a prequel anime film, Nightmare of the Wolf, is broadcasting in 2020. This sort of expansion on a single personality means he’ll have a part to perform.Agnes Bjorn as Vereena pic.twitter.com/z6DXcpHdpMFebruary 21, 2020The novels: Vereena also looks in a Grain of Truth as Nivellen’s lover, but she’s hiding a dark and monstrous secret.The matches: In a fantastic Easter egg for lovers of this book, Verena is brought up during a DLC contract mission on Skellige during The Witcher 3.What does it mean for season 2? Yet more evidence that we are getting A Grain of Truth adapted for the Netflix series. Delving any further into plot details here would spoil a tiny too much for season two but, rest assured, Geralt will be facing down one of the most interesting and morally ambiguous experiences yet.