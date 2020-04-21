Home Technology These 6 New Features Will Soon Come On WhatsApp, Know The Necessary...
Technology

These 6 New Features Will Soon Come On WhatsApp, Know The Necessary Details Related To Them

By- Vikash Kumar
Facebook’s instant messaging app WhatsApp is a very popular platform to stay connected to each other. WhatsApp adds new features to the app from time to time to improve the experience of its users.

The WhatsApp Dark Mode feature was made available some time ago, in addition to this, the company has also tightened rules related to Frequent Forward Messages to prevent the spread of rumors or misinformation on the app.

For the information of people, let us know that now WhatsApp is working on some new features (WhatsApp new features) which are expected to be launched soon. Now let us give you information about what are the WhatsApp features that can be given to users.

WhatsApp Group calls limit

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown all over the country, people are in homes, so users are also using group video calling to stay connected with each other. Currently, only four people can make simultaneous video calling in WhatsApp group calls, due to which users are shifting to other video calling platforms. But the company is considering increasing this limit.

Multiple device support

Now WhatsApp users can use their account on one single device at a time. As soon as you log in to another device, you are automatically logged out from the first device.

WABetaInfo reported in a report some time ago that WhatsApp is working on multiple device support features. This feature will be helpful for those who have more than one phone or want to run their WhatsApp account on more than one device.

Search Image

WhatsApp keeps taking strict steps to prevent fake news from spreading on the platform. Now the company is working on such a feature with the help of which users will be able to verify the authenticity of the picture being sent on the app. After this feature is enabled, the user will see a search icon on the right side of the pictures. This means that users will go to reverse Google image search through direct chat.

WhatsApp Web without a phone

With the help of the WhatsApp web, you can access your messages and chats on the desktop. However, you get this access only when you are running the phone and your handset is connected to the Internet. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the company is working on building the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) so that it can work even when the phone is turned off.

Disappearing messages

WhatsApp is currently available to delete messages sent to a contact within a specified time frame. But now the company is working on dispensing messages, messages sent like WhatsApp status updates will also be automatically deleted. After this feature is enabled, users can set the time frame at which time the sent message is automatically deleted.

In-app browsing

Some time ago the in-app browsing feature was spotted on the beta version of WhatsApp Android. With the help of this feature, users will be able to open the web page in the app itself. According to WABetaInfo, the in-app browser is designed to detect unsafe pages and this feature can be released soon.

Vikash Kumar
