These 4 things present in the kitchen of the house and Gordon are effective in enhancing the natural beauty as well as maintaining it

By- Vikash Kumar
To look beautiful, it is not necessary to use expensive products or move to the parlor. Natural beauty can be easily maintained with the help of some things present in the home kitchen and Gordon. So you will not want to know about these home remedies and their use.

Gram flour will give impeccable

Besan has been used to enhance beauty for ages. Earlier people used only gram flour instead of soap. So, if you want to look natural, then mix gram flour, turmeric in rose water or curd and apply it on the face, and when lightly dried, rotate it in a circular motion and clean the face with water. By using it daily for a few weeks, the facial spots and spots will be erased, as well as different glow in them.

Orange will increase the beauty

Orange is very beneficial for both health and beauty. Its peels are also used to enhance beauty. Dry orange peels in sunlight and grind them finely to make powder. Mix this powder in milk and apply it on the face and leave it for half an hour. Then clean the face with cold water. It will also give your face a natural glow with impeccable shine.

Bright skin

Mix 4 drops lemon juice, 1 tsp pomegranate juice, 1 tsp orange juice, 1 tsp honey, 1 tsp olive oil, 1/2 cup ice water together to keep face in the heat. Soak a white muslin cloth in the prepared mixture and cover it all over the face and lie down. After 15 minutes, remove the cloth and apply a moisturizer by splashing lightly hot water on the mouth. Do this once a week. The skin will blossom.

Remove wrinkles like this

Cut the bottom of aloe vera and extract its juice. Now apply this juice on the face with light hands. After 10 minutes wash your face with clean water. Doing this regularly will remove facial wrinkles.

These 4 things present in the kitchen of the house and Gordon are effective in enhancing the natural beauty as well as maintaining it

