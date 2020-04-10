Home Technology The world’s most powerful notebook the EON15-X - which includes AMD's Ryzen...
Technology

The world’s most powerful notebook the EON15-X – which includes AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900 chip; a 12-core desktop CPU clocked at 3.1GHz with 24 Threads

By- Viper
Origin PC has quietly introduced a new notebook – the EON15-X – which includes AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900 chip; a 12-core desktop CPU clocked at 3.1GHz with 24 Threads, a TDP of 65W along with 64MB L3 cache. It’s also not as expensive as you might believe, costing just $1,828 (AU$2,860) using a $100 discount.

Its chip is the quickest in the marketplace using a TDP of less than 100W – far more powerful than even the Ryzen 7 4800HS. Anything more powerful is very likely to yield throttling or poor battery life due to heat dissipation.

For example, Intel has got the Core i9-10980XE, which can be stronger than AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900 chip by about 10% (based on the favorite CPUBenchmark test) but its 18-cores produce around 165W of heat – 150 percent greater than AMD’s CPU.

At this cost, the laptop includes a complete HD IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 Max-P GPU, 8GB DDR4 2400MHz memory (in dual channel), a 240GB Corsair Force MP510 SSD, Windows 10 Home plus a free T-shirt or mousepad.

Notice this is the only laptop we all know of that includes a free overclocking alternative backed by the manufacturer’s guarantee – an extremely desirable bonus. The price we’ve listed does not include tax or delivery. Non-US citizens should be able to use a drop shipper and, based on place, could use a travel credit card to ensure positive conversion prices. Keep in mind this is likely to void the warranty.

