The Witcher Season 2 First Look Image Returns Into A Familiar Location

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich tweeted The Witcher season 2 set photo that seems to show a comfortable location from the first season. The series, based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, has become one of the most well-known shows of the Netflix and was revived for another season before it even debuted. Netflix is also capitalizing on the show’s popularity in the form of an animated Witcher spin-off film which was supposed to launch sometime this year before the coronavirus pandemic forced much of Hollywood to stop production.

The Witcher was among several displays influenced by the outbreak and its production from the U.K. is shut down. The shutdown has continued although the halt was declared for two months and no date was set for filming to restart. The timeline was declared before season two celebrity Kristofer Hivju tested positive for the virus. That evaluation resulted in the shutdown and sanitation of production offices.

The Witcher year two set photograph tweeted by Hissrich seems to function as Brokilon woods where Ciri returned together with her friend Dara following the autumn of Cintra at the hands of the invading Nilfgaardian empire. The tweet arrived with a message of hope from the series’ creator imploring fans to “stay home and stay secure” while they await the entire world to get back onto its feet. Check out the discussion under:

Brooklyn forest is home to the Dryads and is a very important location in The Witcher books. The Dryads have a reputation as lethal archers, keeping enemies such as Nilfgaard away and allowing it to become a sanctuary for characters such as Ciri and Geralt. It’s where Geralt and Ciri meet each other and start to bond. Though the circumstance of the assembly was shifted for the series, the second season may attempt to adapt that arc in some way and locate the personalities behind Dryad borders once more.

It’s hard to say with any certainty which the photo in question is indeed of Brokilon. The Continent is home to misty woods and compact and Geralt’s experiences take him deep into the woods on several occasions. Nevertheless, it does look like Brokilon and if the series is not going back to adapt Geralt and Ciri’s time there, the novels return to the forest on many events. Whether the series heads back there in year 2 or not will soon be shown when The Witcher returns, ideally in 2021.