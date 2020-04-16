The Witcher 4: Release Date Revaled And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

As one of the most critically acclaimed video game series ever — and of course the hit Netflix show and book series — The Witcher is a franchise that will almost certainly receive a next-generation followup. Here’s what we do understand to the Continent — it allegedly will not even be called The Witcher 4 — although what the game will be about and when it will release is quite sketchy.

When is The Witcher 4 released?

Developer CD Projekt Red is now finishing its ambitious Cyberpunk 2077 game, so we hope it will be a while before The Witcher 4 will soon be released. However CD Projekt Red has announced plans to launch a second blockbuster-level RPG at the end of 2021 — which may well be the next Witcher…

What consoles and platforms will The Witcher 4 be released on?

The Witcher 4 will start on likely, Xbox collection X, Microsoft Windows, and PS5 Google Stadia. Like The Witcher 3, an interface to Nintendo is also feasible.

What’s The Witcher 4 about?

The Witcher 3 includes over 40(!) Endings which all vary but every one of them deliver a rather authoritative ending to Geralt of Rivia’s narrative. CD Projekt Red has hinted that the next game will not even be known as The Witcher 4, suggesting that this sequel won’t accompany Geralt but will focus on another personality in the Continent. This protagonist could be an established character like Ciri, or a generation from the developer.

Other than that, very little is known concerning the Witcher instalment — however, we don’t have any uncertainty a gorgeous will be delivered by CD Projekt Red with monsters.