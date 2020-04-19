Home Gaming The Witcher 4: Release Date, Trailer, Story, Gameplay All The Latest Information
The Witcher 4: Release Date, Trailer, Story, Gameplay All The Latest Information

By- Vikash Kumar
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and associated DLCs gathered rave reviews from pundits and players alike with lots of casting the”best game of all time” accolade about, not to talk of the innumerable Game of the Year awards.

With record sales surpassing 20 million copies along with an army of fans keen to reprise the role of the rugged and magnetic Geralt of Rivia, it appears inevitable that CD Projekt Red will at some point conjure up another blockbuster, presumably The Witcher 4.

Here is everything you need to know about another entry in The Witcher series from speculative launch dates to potential plot lines.

The Witcher 4 Release Date

Let alone a launch date, The Witcher 4 has yet to be declared in an official capacity, and as such, there’s currently no release date or even a vague release window. With CD Projekt Red’s attention firmly trained in their upcoming futuristic RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, we could all but presume The Witcher 4, or whatever title the next full-scale RPG set in the same world takes on, is quite much in the pre-production stage.

Adam Kiciński, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, clarified in a meeting dated July 2018 that the first three The Witcher matches had been conceived as a trilogy, saying that any future names wouldn’t follow the same numerical titling. This means is the next game won’t be The Witcher 4. We are going to stick to that title for the sake of simplicity, however.

Now of healthy speculation. CD Projekt Red historically releases a new The Witcher name every four years and understanding that it ended off work on the Blood and Wine growth towards mid-2016, odds are Cyberpunk 2077 will not find the light of day until quite late 2019 or 2020 at the earliest. If we add another four years, this brings us to a far-flung 2024 potential release year for The Witcher 4. A very long time to wait for anyone’s estimation.

The launch of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales at 2018, two The Witcher themed titles, shows that CD Projekt Red nevertheless value the IP and watch the elemental merit of prolonging its life. A good thing for The Witcher 4.

However, these two releases evenly signal the workforce has been spread between three titles if we consider Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red is unquestionably large enough and has sufficient resources to build games concurrently, but given the range of Cyberpunk, any job on The Witcher 4 is the duty of a small team working on theories and a broad story outline.

The Witcher 4 Trailers

With no announcement or release date to speak of, unsurprisingly there isn’t any The Witcher 4 trailer now in existence. That is, aside from fake mock-up trailers that sometimes surface on YouTube — that the job of eager fans or expert trolls and frequently cinematic trailers from prior games. Many fall victim to those hoaxes that are orchestrated, thus best be wary when perusing YouTube. When and if a trailer does drop, we’ll make certain to keep you posted.

The Witcher 4 Gameplay

Keeping to what created The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt such a seminal name, we imagine The Witcher 4 will retain lots of the core gameplay elements from sword-wielding combat, magic-infused hints, a stifling array of equipment to loot and update, crafting, potions, and, of course, that the travails of a monster-hunting witcher encountering a lively cast of monsters, NPCs, and creatures.

The Witcher 4 Story

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was fairly authoritative from the numerous endings it offered players, not only in the main title but in the expansions, notably Blood and Wine, that struck a conciliatory note between Geralt’s growing urge to settle down and also a world calming down after decades of chaos.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t any tales to tell from the perspective of Geralt. A sweeping nicely thought out a cataclysmic event or new evil would be enough to prompt the aging Witcher back into island hopping through Skellige drifting the expanses of the Northern Kingdoms and navigating the labyrinthine back alleys of Novigrad. CD Projekt Red has described The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as the last chapter in Geralt’s lengthy tale, so chances are he may look like an NPC to mouth off a couple of quips, guide a quest or two, or act a mentor, although not as the protagonist.

A narrative centered on a different character is more likely, especially Ciri who, moving by the arguably best ending of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, begins life anew as a drifting witcher. Her skills may open the door and extend new story arcs, and of course, romance possibilities. Ciri’s ability to time travel can also be packed with story promise with lovers theorizing she might even take a look in Cyberpunk 2077 based on a snippet of conversation at The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt where she describes having seen a future of flying cars and towering buildings.

The ending is ripe for further exploration because she attempts to reverse the tide of their ravaged Continent and cure the differences between individuals and non-humans.

There is A brand-new charactern’t off the table. A witcher in coaching who must weather the Trial of this Grasses could give an educational story about what the early years of a monster hunter involve. A time period is possible whether it be in the future or the past to create a clean break from the Geralt/Ciri headed narrative.

Another possible route is the source material. Sapkowski’s novels are bursting with personalities and tangents to populate the next handful of The Witcher games.

