“The Walking Dead”Star reveals that he no longer looks at the series

- Advertisement -

Presently the 10 runs. Season of “The Walking Dead”.

Not all Fans of the show have remained faithful for so long.

A former”The Walking Dead” actors reveal more that he looks at the sequence.

The remarks to “The Walking Dead” from collapse divided. While viewers are likely to agree to consider have managed to multiply the number of critical voices with each Season. Specifically, the brutal death of fan-favorite Glenn (Steven Yeun) has finally led to many long-time viewers of this show after 7. The backs have returned.

But also a former “The Walking Dead”-Star not to be a long time to date. Because of this, he calls for a comprehensible reason.

- Advertisement -

Former”The Walking Dead” star shows why he has the show been canceled

Actor David Morrissey embodied in the 3. And 4. Season of”The Walking Dead”* the”Army”. The figure is considered to be the first great enemy of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his group before Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)* and the Whisperer was ever an issue. In the conclusion of the 4. When I attempt to modern Rick season of the Antagonist expires, however.

Since that time, Morrissey isn’t a part of the”The Walking Dead” Casts more. The Express the actor reveals, however, he had seen the show continue to be a few of the episodes. After half of the 6. Season was because of him but in the conclusion: “I am not up to date, I have only seen the first half Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s first season.”

Compared to many other viewers, where the activity isn’t agreed, after a time, it is named Morrissey, however, yet another reason for his”The Walking Dead”-stop: “I haven’t ceased to be so because I like the series. It was just a great deal since I look in my own in the Moment to several other matters .”

David Morrissey is hoping for a”The Walking Dead”-Comeback

In his time on the Set of “The Walking Dead” recalls David Morrissey by the way, very happily. He even hopes his character in the planned film about Rick Grimes* shows up again: “There are movies and in a number of them you might tell the source stories of characters. As for my personality it began, I would be happy if you would tell. I have no information. But, I had the pleasure during the filming of this series and I enjoyed it, to perform my character. Should you ask me whether I’d love to return to the Set, I would do the.”

All these are the series-favorites of the Stars

If Helene Fischer is not about the stage, looks in you also like into a series. The image of this girl knows what she likes: As a true Country Fan, you will like”Nashville” especially. The series is all. © film alliance /Rolf Venn Bernd/dpaThe musician Ed Sheeran likes to compose Songs. Among his series is anything but romantic. “Family Guy” depends more on Satire and Comedy. In an episode of how mentions this singer, even as Radio Hamburg reported. Film alliance/Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/da Barack Obama? Yes, the former President of the United States appears even like one or another show. One of his favorites is the highly-acclaimed crime drama”The Wire” and”Breaking Bad”. © film alliance/DPA/Sven HoppeBut not only is Barack Obama is a big fan of”Breaking Bad”. Singer Rihanna followed up the series to its Finale and can begin with the narrative of character Walter White a bit. © picture-alliance / Andrew Cowie/EPA/dpaWhat full singer to be watched by a feeling enjoy Adele in your free time? The solution is: “The Walking Dead”. That doesn’t seem to match but tastes are different and sometimes a feeling to watch the whole singer enjoy Adele in your spare time?