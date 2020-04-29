The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun inks First-Look Treat Amazon

- Advertisement -

The Walking Dead fans instantly fell in love with Steven Yeun’s Glenn on the Sequence. Yeun has inked a first-look cope hinting there is a lot of him to come shortly while it’s been some time since we’ve seen him.

Let us be honest; Glenn’s departure was among the very shocking. It happened in the Season 7 premiere and we were not quite ready for it. And it made us hate Negan, even if we adore Jeffrey Dean Morgan. But, there’s a lot more expectation for Yeun and not only as of the Stranger on The Twilight Zone.

Deadline accounts that Yeun has the first-look bargain, so he will develop TV productions and shows that are geared toward Amazon Prime Video’s audience. With a first-look deal, it usually means that Amazon gets first dibs. You can shop it elsewhere if it is decided against by Amazon.

However, the first-look bargain is for his producing work. He doesn’t need to behave in the jobs and when he does take an acting job, it does not have to be with Amazon. He could opt to star in a string that he does produce to the streamer.

Fans will get to see him in A24’s upcoming film, Minari. He executive produced the movie. Fans will also have to hear his voice Amazon’s Invincible, an animated adaptation of the comic of the same name. The Walking Dead founder Robert Kinneman made the Invincible comic book.

It’s fascinating to see deals take place. It’s also fascinating to see what Steven Yeun will bring.