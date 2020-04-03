The Walking Dead Ultimately Redeems Negan

- Advertisement -

It required some time, however, The Walking Dead season 10 has finally redeemed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for his activities as the chief of the Saviors in seasons 7, 6, and 8. Certainly, Negan isn’t the villain that he was years before, and for a while today, The Walking Dead was carrying him on a redemptive path. Now, thanks to his attempts to the Hilltop from the Whisperers and assist Alexandria, that journey has reached an end.

His punishment was intense, though Negan was permitted to live. The effect that his imprisonment had on him became clear during a confrontation with Maggie, who realized that Negan had turned into a broken man. Negan, who stayed locked up for seven decades, has paid a significant price for his activities, but despite the consequences, it was uncertain whether it had been possible for him to redeem himself. After all, Negan had committed crimes that seemed unforgivable, and it was worthwhile mentioning if The Walking Dead could redeem someone similar to him in a way that wouldn’t seem forced or from character. But Negan’s season 10 story has shown that it had been possible. Finally, The Walking Dead has managed to redeem Negan.

Walking Dead Season 10’S Negan Story Described

Negan exhibited a possibility of change in The Walking Dead season 9 finale when he rescued Judith (Cailey Fleming) during a snowstorm, but his search for salvation started to take offseason 10. Early in the season, Negan was paired with Aaron (Ross Marquand), someone who still held a grudge against him within the war using the Saviors. During a battle with all the Whisperers, Negan rescued Aaron’s life. It was another sign he wanted to demonstrate he could be greater than that which he had been before. After being set free from his mobile, Negan expressed genuine disgust when Brandon (Blaine Kern III) murdered a young boy and his mother. And therefore, Negan retaliated by killing Brandon.

Negan Had The Opportunity To Be A Villain Again (But Didn’t Take It)

The scene with Negan, Daryl, and the Whisperers is the moment where Negan proved himself in The Walking Dead year 10, episode 14. Daryl and negan were accosted by Whisperers who were quick to scale to Negan as the new Alpha. Since he killed Alpha two episodes prior, they believed him to be her successor – maybe not ours. Negan temporarily went along with it but turned them on to rescue Daryl. What’s so important about this is what this decision says concerning Negan’s personality growth.

What’s Negan’s Future About The Walking Dead

What does this mean for Negan’s future on The Walking Dead? The way many people of the Hilltop and Alexandria respond to what Negan did will help determine what is next for Negan. Since the leader of this Saviors, Negan brought injury to a lot of people, therefore even if Carol or Daryl were to vouch for him, the leaders of those communities are unlikely to allow Negan run free if so many are opposed to it. Daryl’s response might be the best indicator of how individuals may cure Negan that Alpha is lifeless.