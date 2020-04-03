Home TV Series The Walking Dead Ultimately Redeems Negan
TV Series

The Walking Dead Ultimately Redeems Negan

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

It required some time, however, The Walking Dead season 10 has finally redeemed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for his activities as the chief of the Saviors in seasons 7, 6, and 8. Certainly, Negan isn’t the villain that he was years before, and for a while today, The Walking Dead was carrying him on a redemptive path. Now, thanks to his attempts to the Hilltop from the Whisperers and assist Alexandria, that journey has reached an end.

His punishment was intense, though Negan was permitted to live. The effect that his imprisonment had on him became clear during a confrontation with Maggie, who realized that Negan had turned into a broken man. Negan, who stayed locked up for seven decades, has paid a significant price for his activities, but despite the consequences, it was uncertain whether it had been possible for him to redeem himself. After all, Negan had committed crimes that seemed unforgivable, and it was worthwhile mentioning if The Walking Dead could redeem someone similar to him in a way that wouldn’t seem forced or from character. But Negan’s season 10 story has shown that it had been possible. Finally, The Walking Dead has managed to redeem Negan.

Also Read:   Good Girls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What hope for Annie and Noah?

Walking Dead Season 10’S Negan Story Described

Negan exhibited a possibility of change in The Walking Dead season 9 finale when he rescued Judith (Cailey Fleming) during a snowstorm, but his search for salvation started to take offseason 10. Early in the season, Negan was paired with Aaron (Ross Marquand), someone who still held a grudge against him within the war using the Saviors. During a battle with all the Whisperers, Negan rescued Aaron’s life. It was another sign he wanted to demonstrate he could be greater than that which he had been before. After being set free from his mobile, Negan expressed genuine disgust when Brandon (Blaine Kern III) murdered a young boy and his mother. And therefore, Negan retaliated by killing Brandon.

Also Read:   Cable Girls Season 5 Part 2: Who'd enact Sofia?Will Lidia Rescue Sofia?
Also Read:   Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What are the Crazy Fan Theories?

Negan Had The Opportunity To Be A Villain Again (But Didn’t Take It)

The scene with Negan, Daryl, and the Whisperers is the moment where Negan proved himself in The Walking Dead year 10, episode 14. Daryl and negan were accosted by Whisperers who were quick to scale to Negan as the new Alpha. Since he killed Alpha two episodes prior, they believed him to be her successor – maybe not ours. Negan temporarily went along with it but turned them on to rescue Daryl. What’s so important about this is what this decision says concerning Negan’s personality growth.

What’s Negan’s Future About The Walking Dead

What does this mean for Negan’s future on The Walking Dead? The way many people of the Hilltop and Alexandria respond to what Negan did will help determine what is next for Negan. Since the leader of this Saviors, Negan brought injury to a lot of people, therefore even if Carol or Daryl were to vouch for him, the leaders of those communities are unlikely to allow Negan run free if so many are opposed to it. Daryl’s response might be the best indicator of how individuals may cure Negan that Alpha is lifeless.

Also Read:   Natalie Dormer, who plays Margery Tyrell in the HBO fantasy show, The Witcher season 2
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Netflix's Narcos Mexico Season 2: All the details you need to know about the crime drama series!
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Westworld Season 3 Explained: Your Most Important Questions Answered

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Westworld of HBO has made its much-anticipated reunite and IGN has the ultimate guide for all you need to dive into the series....
Read more

Consistently A Witch Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Imagine a state of events where a witch impulsively arrives within the innovative global whilst getting away for her resources. The distinctive display of...
Read more

Ares: Season 2? Netflix Release Date? Here Is What We Know

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Ares season 2 Season 2 of Ares is back! Ares is a succession of horrors on the web. If you would like to watch horror...
Read more

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Release date, Plot, Cast And Everything You know So Far

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will likely begin filming as soon as James Gunn finishes Suicide Squad for DC movies. There are delays,...
Read more

‘Alita: Battle Angel 2’ : Cast, release date, what will happen?

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Alita: Battle Angel is just one of the American Sci-Fi films that are famous. The director of the movie is Robert Rodriguez. The movie...
Read more

Overlord Season 4: When will part 4 out?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Overlord is among the most popular anime TV series. Overlord's first season aired between July 7 to September 29, 2015.
Also Read:   X-Men: The Animated Series- the New Project is coming soon on Disney plus
The second season of Overlord...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2: Price, Release Date, Specifications and Everything We Know About The Galaxy Bud+, AirPod Rivals

Technology Vikash Kumar -
The second Pixel Buds of google face an uphill battle: not only do they have to improve on the original earbuds that are disastrous...
Read more

UP Board 10th result 2020 and 12th result 2020: The UP board result will be announce in the month of April 2020

Education Vikash Kumar -
UP Board Result 2020: The UP plank result will be announced in April 2020. It conducts the UP Board Class 10 Tests and UP...
Read more

The Walking Dead Ultimately Redeems Negan

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
It required some time, however, The Walking Dead season 10 has finally redeemed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for his activities as the chief of...
Read more

CBSE 10th result 2020 and CBSE 12th result 2020: CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2020 will be declared by May end...

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board outcomes 2020 will be announced by May end...
Read more
© World Top Trend