The Walking Dead: Michonne’s top 5 moments

Michonne’s journey on The Walking Dead appears to be around for now after she found several clues that led her to think Rick is still alive, so she determined that she should find out one way or another. So now it is time to honor Michonne and have a look back at her top five moments while on The Walking Dead.

5. “Biter Gram for Merle”

Michonne’s introduction was comprised of season 3 and she instantly found herself with the villainous Governor and his military. 1 member of the military was a face for lovers: Daryl’s brother Merle.

Right off the bat, Merle and Michonne weren’t destined to get along despite the fantasies of Andrea. A few other members of the town and also Merle hunted her down to kill her Shortly after Michonne was permitted to leave the community. They came across bits of a walker, or”biters” known by the Woodbury members. The arms and legs from the chopped up walker spelled out a message to Merle and the rest of the crew”return” but the term back was spelled using the rear of a walker.

4. Saying goodbye to Carl

The Walking Dead lovers were shocked when they discovered that Carl was bitten by a walker hoping to save Siddiq in year 8. It was hard to say an important character. It was tough to say farewell to somebody whom she grew to love.

Once the son of Rick was buried by them, among the canopies that he would sit was on fire till the flames were extinguished by them, and she would not leave. It was tough for Michonne to deal with losing still another child to the apocalypse.

3. Richonne

It seemed inevitable that Michonne and Rick would get together at a certain point on The Walking Dead.

Back in year 6 after a long day and a failed supply run (thanks to Jesus), Rick and Michonne eventually took their connection from friends to lovers. They immediately became few goals with that one kiss, and obviously what came later.

Collectively eventually become the power couple on the show and Richonne goes to rule Alexandria.

2. Helping Carl receive the family photo

She did not make it After Lori gave birth to Judith in year 3 and Carl had to put down her. What was sad was that Judith would never understand what her mother looked like although it was a sad time for the Grimes family. Being for the last year between 2 and period 1, since when walkers raid your camp, then that is the last thing in mind, the group did not think to bring all the images. But this would be solved by a supply encounter Rick neighborhood.

1. Showing up to the prison

Before she fell in love with Rick, developed a lasting friendship with Carl, taking over as Judith’s mom and getting a lifelong family member to rest of the band, Michonne was just a stranger who showed up to the fences at the prison with baby formula.

While Michonne’s time The Walking Dead is completed, knowing that she’s still living makes it look like her journey will last, but that is yet to be determined. For the time being, we could look back to recall what.