The Walking Dead Iron Mask Theory Could Bring Back a Long Missing Character

By- Naveen Yadav
Theories about the secret identity of the masked person encountered in The Walking Dead Season 10 finale believe the mysterious figure will be shown as Heath (Corey Hawkins), who has been missing from the zombie play because his disappearance at a Season 7 episode. Introduced from the Season 6 premiere, “First Time Again,” Heath was among the Alexandrians led by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) nearly eight years before current action in Season 10. Heath was last seen living in Season 7 episode”Swear,” where he was abducted to the conclusion of a two-week source run with Tara (Alanna Masterson) before her initial encounter with the hidden Oceanside community.

From the 10 finale now postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus catastrophe, Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) kill a pack of Whisperers when they’re met by an individual wielding kama weapons and wearing an iron mask. It’s not yet known if the personality is linked to Maggie (Lauren Cohan), which will appear for the first time this season in”A Certain Doom.”

“Swear” ends with Tara returning from a trip with Cyndie (Sydney Park) of Oceanside to find a dropped key card marked”PPP” and evidence the RV she shared with Heath left in a rush. The RV was later spotted in the junkyard community led by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), real name Anne, that was connected with the mysterious helicopter group afterward confirmed to be supporting Heath’s disappearance.

This class, the Civic Republic Military, would shuttle Rick out of Virginia months later in Season 9 Episode 5, “What Comes After,” after Anne encouraged them to save his life in the wake of a bridge explosion. In the current day, over six years after, Michonne (Danai Gurira) is away following a lead on Rick, now knowing he’s alive but a captive.

Because we’ve seen CRM participate in some kind of human trafficking — tagging abductees as either an”A” or”B” — Heath likely would have had to battle his way to freedom for him to be disclosed as the ninja-like individual in the iron mask.

Heath vanished due to Hawkins’ career outside The Walking Dead, specifically roles in the Kong: Skull Island feature movie and also the since-canceled series 24: Legacy. In 2017, then-showrunner Scott Gimple, now Walking Dead main content officer carrying the creative charge on the Rick Grimes feature films, guaranteed audiences”certainly have not seen the final of Heath, period.”

“I will say that. I don’t mean to emphasize that the Heathers,” Gimple said at the time. “He will be on the show. He’ll be within The Walking Dead again.”

Naveen Yadav
Also Read:   The Walking Dead's Worst-Rated Episode Is the Intro In Season 7 of Oceanside
The Walking Dead Iron Mask Theory Could Bring Back a Long Missing Character

