The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Renewal, Cast, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

The Vampire Diaries finished eight seasons, and the hottest eighth season introduced back in October 2016 and concluded in March 2017. Afterward, it was released on Netflix. As we all know, as soon as a show hits Netflix, it gets more attention.

Thus, the Netflix audience, together with the television following audience started asking whether there’ll be a ninth season or not. The answer is not positive this time as the series was canceled. She stated that the show boss was pleased with the season, although it had been announced by creator Julie Plec. However, she stated that they have discussed and made a decision to conclude the show.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Cast Update

On top of that, Ian Somerhalder, who played with Damon Salvatore in the series, has denied playing the character. He even joked that he may not have the ability to play with the young vampire anymore. Additionally, Nina Dobrev, who plays Elena Gilbert and Paul Wesley, who stars as Stefan Salvatore has also refused to play with the characters.

Julie Plec has also discarded all the rumors regarding the Damon Salvatore spin-off. She had been positive about something, although she said that she’s not working on any spin-off. Nonetheless, we have seen a spin-off called The Originals.

Many believe that the author and a few actors’ absences might not cancel the series. The argument appears sensible because there’s not any verification from The CW about the cancellation. When Somerhalder explained that Vampire Diaries year 8 is the conclusion of the series, he needed to apologize. The series might last, although he said he would be leaving the show! There is hope for its season, at least till the CW doesn’t respond.

Is The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Renewed?

The Vampire Diaries is not renewed for a ninth season.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Update

As of March 12, 2020, there’s no new development on not or whether there’ll be a season of Vampire Diaries, however, we have any information about its series Legacies. We have observed a lot of crossovers with Vampire Diaries, but nobody knows how will the season go. But if you haven’t found a reason to watch Legacies if you are a Vampire Diaries fan, you might get one.

We saw Bonnie and Damon stuck which was why they were together. They were not great until it occurred, and we’re supposed to see something similar with Clarke and Hope following season, which might resemble your Vampire Diaries scenes. Additionally, there are rumors of Caroline joining the cast in another season Matt Davis wanted Julie Plec about the series! In case it happens, I am sure it would be a happy moment for all the Vampire Diaries lovers.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Trailer

There’s not any trailer. When the trailer is published, this component will be updated. Although, fans can enjoy Season 8 trailer here to reevaluate their favorite season.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date

Now, if The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will probably be released in 2021. The season 9 will be coming after three decades of the season. Season 8 released back on October 21, 2016, and ended on March 10, 2017.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Episode

The season of Vampire Diaries is reported to have 22 episodes, just like season 6 and season 7 of the series. Sources believe Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson will reprise the role of directors to the episodes. We will see our celebrities reunite in Vampire Diaries Season 9 events.