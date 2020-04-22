The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release Date Remains a Mystery, Fans

- Advertisement -

The list of new releases for May 2020 has arrived as well as The Umbrella Academy season 2 isn’t on it and enthusiasts are running out of patience.

- Advertisement -

Tom Petty includes a song about the waiting for being the toughest part. That is true for fans of The Umbrella Academy who’ve waited and waited and waited some more for new episodes of the Netflix Original series.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the films and series coming to Netflix US in May! pic.twitter.com/RolquEWVsv — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 22, 2020

Fans had hoped they’d get The Umbrella Academy season 2 release date as part of May’s new releases, but if it was not on the list of new arrivals, supporters expressed their frustration.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the films and series coming to Netflix US in May! pic.twitter.com/RolquEWVsv — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 22, 2020

While there are lots of great new releases coming to Netflix in May, such as Dead to Me season 2, Grey’s Anatomy season 16, Riverdale season 4 and The Flash season 6, among others, the simple fact that The Umbrella Academy season 2 isn’t one of them is the fans needed to demand answers.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the films and series coming to Netflix US in May! pic.twitter.com/RolquEWVsv — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 22, 2020

Check out a smattering of lovers of The Umbrella Academy wondering if they will get season

That tweet spoke to me, since it’s simply been forever since we ended season 1 shortly after its’ Feb. 19, 2019 release. It’s been more than 14 months with no new episodes which feel like an eternity as I did for lovers who binge-watched the show in 1 day.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the films and series coming to Netflix US in May! pic.twitter.com/RolquEWVsv — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 22, 2020

This is a great gif response. It’s true. Nothing has changed. There’s not anything. Whenever the display is ready, it’ll be on Netflix. We don’t have a trailer that tells you just how far the series is in the moment. Once The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer is released, it will likely be another month or 2 before the string drops.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the films and series coming to Netflix US in May! pic.twitter.com/RolquEWVsv — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 22, 2020

Chances are there will be a brief teaser having a launch date announcement first, then an official trailer a couple of weeks afterward, and then the 10 episodes for year 2 will be inserted to Netflix.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the films and series coming to Netflix US in May! pic.twitter.com/RolquEWVsv — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 22, 2020

The Umbrella Academy isn’t the only series fans are dying to watch. Lucifer and Society lovers are craving more episodes.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the films and series coming to Netflix US in May! pic.twitter.com/RolquEWVsv — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 22, 2020

Until lovers get a response, the new meme format won’t quit. They won’t be satisfied with no answer, but there is nothing to report so unless daily updates of”Sill no release date” there will not be anything to say until there’s something to say. However, I understand the urgency among fans, since I am right there together.

Hopefully, the upcoming few months and weeks deliver more upgrades on the destiny of The Umbrella Academy season 2 along with a teaser, trailer, and launch date statement will be coming soon. Until then, it’s a great time to rewatch The Umbrella Academy season 1.