The Umbrella Academy season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All The Latest Update

Based on the books of the same name by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy watched a dysfunctional superhero family come together in the aftermath of the passing of their father. But the intrepid – and in most cases unwilling – superheroes were tasked with saving.

Together with Mary J Blige playing starring roles and Ellen Page, ” The Umbrella Academy was bound to be rack viewing figures up, and a season was confirmed.

Bearing that in mind, here is all you need to know about season 2.

Release Date

Netflix teased April a year a second series would be returning to the streaming service using a cryptic conversation reading: “Hello. Season 2. Goodbye.”

Filming for it began in summer last year and wrapped in November, using showrunner Steve Blackman announcing the news using an Instagram article reading: “It is a wrap on two of The Umbrella Academy.

“What an amazing cast and crew.”

Netflix France then seemed to confirm the news on Twitter, writing: “Le Tournage d’Umbrella Academy Saison 2 est termine,” which translates to: “The filming of Umbrella Academy season 2 is finished.”

Like most TV and movie projects at the moment, manufacturing could have slowed down because of this outbreak that was coronavirus.

However, the crisis appears not to have affected Blackman too much, after he shared another Instagram post with the caption: “Actually #corona can’t stop an Umbrella Academy Mix! But I swear we’re washing our hands.”

Even though there is no official release date yet, Blackman stated that it takes approximately 18 months to create a series, also given that filming started in summer this past year, we could be looking at late summer, early autumn release for Umbrella Academy season 2.

cast

The cast will remain the same with all the superheroes returning to season 2.

Ellen page plays Vanya, She is a violinist and initially didn’t possess any superpowers, but later on, we get to know she can convert sound waves into a destructive force.

Tom Hopper plays Luther, who is an astronaut by profession and has herculean strength.

Emmy Raver-Lampman plays Allison; She is an actress who can control minds.

Robert Sheehan plays Klaus; He is a drug addict who can connect with the dead and gone

David Castañeda plays Diego, who can control the trajectory of anything he throws, usually knives.

Aidan Gallagher plays Number five, who can travel back in time and forth. He canes back on time to warn his siblings about the apocalypse.

plot

Not a lot so far, but we do understand that at the end of the season the Hargreeves were spared to their brother, Number Five’s quick-thinking activities.

After her superpowers were found by Vanya he used his time-traveling skills to whisk them out of there until the moon hit.

So it is probably the plot will ditch us back into the thick of the action, with the Hargreeves children somewhere in the ether and likely trying to find out how they got into this mess and how they could save the world, and Vanya, who most definitely has turned evil.