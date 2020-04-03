The Umbrella Academy season 2: release date and everything you know so far

- Advertisement -

Netflix waved goodbye with the period of Jessica Jones, but the agency nonetheless has superheroes on the mind. The Umbrella Academy swept on the screen in 2019, a big-budget version of the cult favorite comic series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Its engaging and radically fresh angle left by Marvel’s heroes.

Essentially a Wes Anderson-style take on a superhero story, the Umbrella Academy told the story of a dysfunctional family. The seven Hargreeves siblings were detected by an eccentric billionaire who put rescuing the world over good parenting, which left lasting damage.

The season made it among the top 10 shows of 2019 of Netflix, along with The Umbrella Academy season 2 is set to return sometime in 2020. With the end of the world quite literally coming to pass in the last episode of season 1, anticipate an extremely different second season — and today Netflix has started teasing the next year, meaning a release date for The Umbrella Academy season two probably is not that far away…

The Umbrella Academy season 2 release date: 2020

While The Umbrella Academy season 2 was supported by Netflix in April 2019 and shooting wrapped in November 2019, the streaming service is yet to validate if the series will return to our displays. The nearest Netflix has come to some clue is saying it’s”Coming Soon” back in October 2019 — that, honestly, could indicate any time in 2020.

Showrunner Blackman has stated it takes approximately 18 months to earn a season, which — given that season one surfaced on February 15, 2019 — would put season 2 someplace around August. But the string’ return on Twitter is teasing, we may see it a little earlier in April or even March.

Release dates are usually revealed by Netflix in advance, followed by a trailer, as you wait so bear that in mind.