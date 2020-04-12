The Tiger King Episode Is Really A Disappointment : The Tiger King And I’m An After Show That Is Unsatisfying

- Advertisement -

The Tiger King, the documentary series on Netflix about big cat park proprietor Joe Exotic, has been discussed as it debuted in March on the agency. But in the wake of its victory, Netflix has added what is listed as incident’. The Tiger King and I are a series of interviews with people featured in the documentary, hosted by Community’s Joel McHale.

The Tiger King and I feel thrown together and, consequently, is not too good, while we love the efforts to extend a story that is gripped everyone as they’ve been stuck inside during an international lockdown of Netflix.

McHale conducts video calls using key players in the sequence and hosts it, as you’d expect for something filmed in the last few weeks. They comprise zoo owner Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren park worker Saff.

With mainly lighthearted but insightful questions being asked by McHale, these interviews run back-to-back. He’s an interesting answer from Finlay on how he felt he was misrepresented by the series, and he receives Saff to share the way he trusts the tiger that attacked him over he trusts Joe Exotic. We are paraphrasing, there, but it is a great soundbite.

This is pretty lightweight and forgettable. Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin is a notable absentee, that is understandable the way that it represents her and once you read this Tampa Bay Times interview about her feelings.

To be honest to Baskin, too, the Lowes is given the chance to provide their unsubstantiated opinion on what occurred to the former husband of Baskin Don Lewis, which doesn’t seem like a responsible use of his stage by McHale.

McHale’s presenting style means the interviews reverse in the absurd without a great deal of pause. Actually, if you want a sample of this tone McHale is currently going for in this event check this video out boosting his Tiger King particular:

We can not blame Netflix for attempting to extend people’s curiosity about Tiger King, and the fact that this special looks so cheap isn’t something that you can hold against anybody, given the constraints of TV production at this time.

It’s just that the whole thing has the feel of a slapped-together freelance assignment: McHale throws out a few breezy questions which sound like they could’ve been dropped into a Google doc with roughly 10 minutes’ notice, and the resulting show offers less insight in relation to the where are they now?’ -kind articles doing the rounds in the wake of the achievement of the show.

In years to come, audiences will recall Tiger King because fever dream of a documentary show we all watched through an unprecedented quarantine. Maybe there is much more of a story to tell with some of the people in this particular show, but the latest smash hit of Netflix deserves a bit better than this epilogue that is magnificent.