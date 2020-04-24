Home Entertainment The Stranger Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Update
Entertainment

The Stranger Season 2 – Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Update

By- Alok Chand
The premiere period of Netflix’s The Stranger enticed its viewers with its excellent storytelling. The tone replete with all the thriller elements were enough to make audiences want. And even though the show has seemingly run out of source material, there’s hope that given the show’s reception that Netflix will have the show return for another outing.
Netflix has a history of extending the source material beyond the writer’s vision. For its final season, their contentious series 13 Reasons Why will return for starters. The show has become worse so here is hoping that The Stranger does not suffer the identical fate if it does come back.

The Stranger Season 2

The Stranger Season 2 Is Anyone’s Guess

In a meeting with Digital Spy, Harlan Coben disclosed that the series was made the series. He then also went on to show that”We don’t think it’s reasonable to have one of those shows where they do not give you all the answers, and you need to wait until season two before you get it. This is a narrative that is closed. You learned all the answers by the end, and the ending is tremendously satisfying.”

When pressed for any updates on another season, Coben reported he would not rule out a sophomore outing. He said that some of the characters”may” return for another season but that was not the first plan. The initial strategy is giving one to the audience of course.
Any word on the second season show then, at this time, is pure speculation. Netflix usually renews its displays annually to ensure audience retention. But given the reality that Coben has some clout and wanted the show to be only one season, any upgrades are wrapped in doubt.
Whatever the case, The Stranger is currently flowing on Netflix, check it out!

Alok Chand

