The Society Season 2: Do we expect some new faces?

By- Vikash Kumar
There’s something about Netflix originals? Must be right! There’s some uniqueness in Netflix originals. That’s why every series of Netflix includes a new season, and the perfect example of this is an American net collection, The Society. The Society came in 2019 with its launch date of 10th May and will probably be coming with its next season.

The information regarding the second year came on 9th July 2019 through Netflix with a video featuring the cast of The Society. This American show is created by Christopher Keyser. It’s essentially a drama based upon some high school students’ mysterious and thrilling lifetime.

Society is a peculiar and mystical drama about some students who went on a school excursion. They found themselves in a universe where all adults were disappeared when they returned to their school excursion. What abandoned were these students with some resources to endure. They were surrounded by a dense forest. These students called this new universe, “Lord of Flies.” These pupils use to appreciate their liberty, but on account of the lack of almost everything, they realized how significant is the discipline in their own lives.

Release date of The Society Season 2

The first season of The Society published May 2019 with ten episodes. So there are possibilities that this sequel will be arriving somewhere around. The trailer has not out. Then there’s some speculation about ten episodes in the second season when it comes to the number of episodes.

The plot of The Society Season 2

The season left us. Many queries sparked, and the second season can only give the answers. The storyline entirely will be whether it will solve the mystery of season or will create a new kind of mystery.

The cast of The Society Season 2: Do we expect some new faces?

The cast of season one will be making their comeback. It’ll be a point in the cast section. Jack Mulhern will be viewed as Gareth Visser, Kristine Forseth as Kelly Aldrich, Alex Fitzalan as Harry Bingham, Gideon Aldon as Becca Gelb, Sean Berdy as Sam Eliot, Jacques Colimon as Will LeClair, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena, along with Olivia DeJonge as Elle Tomkins. When it comes to the members at the cast, then the news isn’t yet confirmed. But there are some opportunities for faces.

The expectations are higher as this season will be the first comeback of The Society. People are excepting some answers to be given in season two. What we can do is just to wait at least till May 2020. Season two will be coming with a great deal of entertainment and puzzle.

