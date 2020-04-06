The Society Season 2: Cast, Release Date, Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Read to know more concerning the Society Season 2 release date. Additionally, read ahead to know about the cast, plot, and everything else to expect from season 2.

About The TV Series

The Society is an American mystery teen drama web television series. Christopher Keyser is the creator of the sequence. Furthermore, Netflix has the broadcasting rights of The Society. The first season released on the 10th.

It is likely to get the season as well. The Society casts celebrities such as Rachel Keller, Sean Berdy, Jose Julian, Gideon Adlon, Kathryn Newton, Toby Wallace, and many more.

The series follows the story of a group of teenagers. Their town, Connecticut’s population disappears without any hint. Therefore, they have to learn to make their community and endure.

The rest of the world doesn’t exist and no telephone or online providers are available. Teenagers have to learn to survive on their own. They will need to use all of the resources available in a judicial manner.

Cast Of Season Two

Most of the cast remains the same in The Society’s previous period. Furthermore, Kelly Rose Golden will perform Marnie’s role. Emilio Garcia-Sanchez will play the role of Jason, who’s the boyfriend and a soccer player of Erika.

Madeline Logan will perform with the part of Gretchen. Damon will play with the role, who’s Harry’s Housemate of Micky. We will see the cast in season 2 of The Society.