The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date Revealed? Here’s Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

This fourth season of The Seven Deadly Sins year 4’s announcement has been formally made in the Weekly Shonen Magazine of Kodansha. The comic has been published in this magazine since its introduction in 2012. The new animated series is given the name of”The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger’s Judgment”.

When will The Seven Deadly Sins season 4 release?

The most famous and cherished anime, The Seven Deadly Sins confirmed in official news accounts “Shonen Magazine News” that the fourth season will be released in October 2020. The rumors indicate that the year 4 might be the end of The Seven Deadly Sins, one of the creator Nakaba Suzuki’s anime series.

What is the plot of The Seven Deadly Sins?

The narrative is set in a dream world where different races live together. 1 day the terrifying warriors are exiled in their realm on charges of attempting to overthrow the king of the own country, Liones.

10 years later Princess Elizabeth discovers that it was the Order of the Holy Knights who had attempted to take over the kingdom. Elizabeth flees to ask him to save their kingdom when the kingdom falls in the hands of the Holy Knights. During his escape, he ends up in a little tavern where he finds, with surprise, the director is Meliodas, the mind of the Seven Deadly Sins.

What can we expect from The seven deadly sins season 4?

Since it’s called The Seven Deadly Sins: the Judgment of Anger the fourth season will be the last of the anime by Nakaba Suzuki. It’ll tell the end of the holy war, counting against the Demon King, something super determining for the future of Elizabeth and Meliodas on the final conflict of the Seven Deadly Sins