The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Has Got The Release Date Have Been Confirmed? Trailer, Plot And Much More

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 is a reality. It may take some time for it to come to Netflix, but over in Japan, it has already begun airing episodes. It requires a little while for shows like this to come to Netflix, though.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Has Finished Its Broadcast In Japan Broadcasts for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 started on September 22, 2019, in Japan. It aired per week, but for the fracture that shows take over the Christmas period.

Season 4 has wrapped up over in Japan. The season finale aired there a few weeks ago, on March 25, 2020. So, what’s the hold-up? Why is not it out on Netflix already?

When Is The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Sticking To Netflix?

The purpose for this delay is quite simple — that the dub for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 isn’t done. Netflix, for its part, actually does have the right to broadcast this anime at the West at precisely the same time as it airs in Japan.

However, Netflix does prefer to provide the viewer as many choices as possible. They will wait before they launch the full season till the dub is prepared. Netflix users tend to favor binging shows so this model does work for them.

When will The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 return to Netflix? We do not know for certain, but we can make an educated guess. The series’s first season finished airing in Japan. It did not come to Netflix.

That’s a waiting period. Because Season 4 also ended around a similar period, before the show’s eventually up for streaming we may have to wait until November 2020.

A Rewatch Might Be In Order

What can we do until then? The answer is they can rewatch the show’s first three seasons while they wait for Season 4. Seeing The Ten Commandments, a demon clan, wreak havoc all over Brittania during Season 3 is well worth a rewatch anyway.

There’s also a picture that they might check out, titled The Seven Deadly Sins. This picture is not canon, so you don’t have to worry about where it fits into the show’s narrative. It’s a fun romp throughout this world.

However, you may have a look at the Japanese trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, if you’re itching for something fresh.