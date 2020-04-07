The Samsung Galaxy S30 Could Have Display With Four Curved Edges

- Advertisement -

Samsung’s Galaxy S30 could find a display with four sides, according to a patent.

As seen by LetsGoDigital, as well as illustrated by Jermaine”Concept Creator” Smit, the patent (PDF) shows what you could call the natural extension of Samsung’s’Edge Display’ design by adding a curve to the upper and bottom edges, but keeping the corners made from metal to structural integrity. It was registered by Samsung Screen to call manufacturer Samsung Mobile, but the 2 divisions have worked in the past.

Anyone who saw the reveal of this Huawei P40 Guru will recognize this manner of display, known in Huawei parlance as an overflow Screen’. During our hands-on with the P40 Pro, the subtly curved borders on all sides gave a near-bezel-less look to the telephone, and the angles along with the curved spine felt great to hold. This type of display is possible possibly what prompted its version to be worked on by Samsung and to create.

The Galaxy S20 collection, the most flagship phone variety of Samsung, has been the first of Samsung flagships since the Galaxy S6 of 2015 to not have curved borders either by default or as an optional feature.

The Galaxy Notice 20 will be the next flagship to launch of Samsung, but that is too far into its manufacturing process to earn the usage of this patent. That brings us. We are expecting the S30 to be as large as the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20 Plus, even if not bigger than the 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra, which will make the phone even more difficult to hold for several potential users.

Adding curved edges would produce the S30 ergonomic, and might help reestablish a part of Samsung’s new identity, albeit one which divides reviewers, fans, and users.

Samsung could be years away from implementing it if it does as it is just a patent. But we’ve already seen this design executed well by Huawei, so it’s not out of the question for this display attribute to look on the S30 next year.