The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 may have been renewed but no confirmed date for the release is yet revealed

Is Your Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 renewed? The anime enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that Aneko light novel series’ second season has been renewed. Read the texts below to know the most recent updates on it.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 may have been renewed but no confirmed date for its launch is yet shown. But some reliable sources claim that the next season is very likely to be published within this year.

Fans will be happy to know that The Growing of the Shield Hero has been resurrected for Season 3. Show creators have declared that there will likewise be the third year for this. The renewal of Season 3 isn’t surprising because the success of Season 1 assured that the continuation of this series.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, along with the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companion. They’ll also confront the enemy in the second season. The foe is said to be more powerful and dangerous than any other personality they’ve ever confronted.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a narrative of Naofumi Iwatani, who had been summoned into a parallel universe to become the World Cardinal Hero. Every one of the heroes was when summoned equipped with their very own equipment that is legendary. Naofumi happened to obtain the Legendary Shield, the defensive gear, while the heroes received a sword, a spear, and a bow, weapons intended for an attack. The personality Raphtalia was selected in 2020 as Best Girl for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is yet to get an official launch date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the most recent updates on the show.