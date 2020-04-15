Rick and Morty season 4 return date: when will episode 6 air?

- Advertisement -

The Rick and Morty season 4 return date was confirmed! I know understand. It has been a long time coming, huh? Below, you’ll run through the schedule for the period 4 episodes, in addition to the launch date, air time. Let us get and show you exactly what it is got.

Ooft. Since the series went to a break, it has been more than three weeks — and Rick season and the Morty just got declared. Not long to go May 3 is.

The episodes must air at 11:30 PM Eastern on Adult Swim on those dates if items go according to plan. As of composing, no more UK return date was announced.

The fascinating news follows from Spencer Grammer, who plays Summer on the series, telling Collider in late November 2019, “We’ve got yet another five [episodes] coming out finally, sooner than later,” while adding that she’s just completed recording her lines to the Rick and Morty season 4 finale but “we aren’t finished yet.” She was not wrong!

Rick and Morty season 4, episode 6 – May 3

Rick and Morty season 4, episode 7 – May 10

Rick and Morty season 4, episode 8 – May 17

Rick and Morty season 4, episode 9 – May 24

Rick and Morty season 4, episode 10 – May 31

How many episodes are left in Rick and Morty season 4?

We’ve got. Co-creator Dan Harmon revealed to EW who”the brand new season is going to be 10 [episodes].” The trailer for its very first batch of episodes referred to the split between air dates, mentioning that the opening five has been”half the season you deserve, all the season you’ll be able to handle.”

Rick and Morty season 4 yields in May 2020. While you wait, check out the finest Rick and Morty episodes, from Pickle Rick to Total Rickall.