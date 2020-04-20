Home Technology The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro series is much cheaper in...
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro series is much cheaper in India than the US

By- Viper
OnePlus announced the 8 and 8 Pro phones last week, but didn’t share pricing information for India, one of its main markets. We have the numbers, and also the phones could be a lot more competitive than you may have thought based on the US costs, which pushed on the brand into flagship land.

In a tweet, OnePlus says that the 8 series will begin in Rs. 41,999, or about $550. The base cost for your OnePlus 8 is $699 in the united states, the entry-level version in India appears to be exclusive to the current market, also has 6GB of RAM compared to 8GB. It will also be available on Amazon. Still, the Indian costs are lower during the lineup.

The 8GB/128GB OnePlus 8 will be more than $100 cheaper at Rs. 44,999 (~$590), whereas the 12GB/256GB version is about $150 cheaper at Rs. 49,999 ($650).The OnePlus 8 Pro sees even larger savings, together with the 8GB/128GB model selling for Rs. 54,999 (~$720) — a discount of nearly $180 — whereas the 12GB/256GB model is more than $200 cheaper with a price point of Rs 59,999 ($785). In reality, the highest-end OnePlus 8 Pro costs less in India than the equivalent non-Pro model does in the united states.

At length, the Oneplus Bullets Z wireless neckbuds are approximately half the US cost, coming in at only Rs. 1,999 (~$25) in comparison to the US price of $49.95.The pricing strategy would be aggressive but was probably inevitable.

Even though OnePlus is the leading premium phone brand in India, the sort of US pricing it introduced with the 8 series actually wouldn’t fly, especially given how much more aggressive the Indian market is. Brands like Realme and iQOO — that share the same parent company as OnePlus — have already launched Snapdragon 865-powered phones in India at much lower cost points, for example. The 8 show’ pricing that is Indian provides OnePlus just a little bit of sophistication over these brands but still allows it to play in the exact same league. OnePlus also has manufacturing lines in India that help it avoid tariffs.

