The OA Season 3: Why Is Netflix Giving Fans Any Hope? 5 Reasons Why It Must Return

By- Alok Chand
In the end, fans got eight episodes, although the OA arrived with their year two after making us wait for a half year and 2, and also we could say the wait was worth it.

The OA Season 3

The fans were thrilled with both and hoped that OA would continue to season three.

5 REASONS WHY THE SHOW SHOULD GET A SEASON 3

Netflix has canceled a lot of shows this year, and there are chances the OA is one of these, It’s odd that Netflix murdered the show after only 2 seasons

The narrative of this show is incomplete and there is so much more potential.

Netflix came out with a statement saying that they are incredibly honored the founders shared their work with them the series has to conclude, but they hope to work on some other endeavor with the founders in the future.

The OA Season 3

Brit Marling shared with a concept on Instagram addressing the lovers, and she is unfortunate that the series must end this way and they are not able to finish their story.

Jason Isaacs also came forward to discuss the series, and he said that the founders have mapped out in their head and it was one.

Fans are very disappointed as they hoped to get more seasons and also this was the intention of these makers but for now, season three was removed from the table.

POSSIBLE PLOT OF THE OA SEASON 3

The series was canceled for a season as of now, but when the season is to return we will observe that the series will take some turns within their plot, the show will go darker beyond our imagination.

All the characters will probably be rewarded for their travel, and we as fans are excited.

Alok Chand

