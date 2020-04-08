Home Entertainment The OA Season 3: Release Date Constructed On Netflix? Here Is What...
The OA Season 3: Release Date Constructed On Netflix? Here Is What We Know

By- Alok Chand
The OA is a Netflix American mystery drama with supernatural sci-fi and fantasy elements for this. The OA premiered back in 2016 and after what felt like an eternity The OA: Part II finally arrived in March 2019. It reappeared with a fresh batch of 8 mind-bending episodes.

It left its viewers craving for more, here’s what we know:

The OA Season 3

WILL THERE BE “THE OA” PART III?

We are deeply saddened to inform you that there will not be a Part III. Netflix has announced the cancellation of the show just after two seasons. Albeit Part III was being co-created by Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling (protagonist) nevertheless Netflix decided to let go of the show.

“We would love to work with them again later on, in this and possibly many other measurements”, words of streaming service’s vice president Cindy Holland. Brit Marling posted an elaborate message on Instagram addressed to”Dear fans of The OA” expressing her sadness concerning the unexpected conclusion of the show.

WHY DID NETFLIX CANCEL THE SHOW?

Netflix assesses figures versus the cost of manufacturing while, According to The Wrap. It only concentrates on displays when deliberating over renewals of bagging subscribers with the potential. Netflix has refrained from commenting on The OA’s cancellation.

THE OA FANS PETITION:

In reaction to the cancellation of the show, a petition was launched on change.org titled’ Save The OA, Renew The OA for season 3′ and it has already captured a great deal of attention.

We hope that some other service picks The OA to get a reboot because Jase Issac who performed Hap from the show, in one of his interviews mentioned that the co-creators had all five seasons outlined even before they began. We’d love to watch the way the remainder of the seasons are planned pan outside.

