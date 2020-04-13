Home Entertainment 'The OA Season 3' Can it Discharge or Have Canceled?
‘The OA Season 3’ Can it Discharge or Have Canceled?

By- Alok Chand
The OA is an American mystery drama web television series with components of supernatural, science fiction, and fantasy. The very first episode of the series made its appearance on December 16, 2016. Brit Marling creates the show. The series currently has two seasons comprising 8 episodes each.

The OA Season 3

The storyline of the series revolves around a young woman called Prairie Johnson. She came back home and finally had vanished for seven decades. That is not all, the girl who got lost was blind, but her return left her to watch everything!! She does not disclose what happened in the seven years to her and calls herself the OA. Its seasons Both got a response. That is why the next season always remains in conversation!!!

There were talks about Season 3. The fans had anticipated Season 3 as the season got its end. The fans got excited about Season 3, and we’re expecting it to release.

The OA Season 3

This didn’t go as expected by lovers. Brit Marling confirmed that there are no such plans as the show has been discontinued by Netflix. The series has to have one time, the fans argued. But it seems that there are no such plans for releasing the next season of this OA. The series will be continuing after some time. The reason for the delay may be the outbreak of the COVID 19. This has caused a lot of harm. COVID 19 has generated a lot of deaths globally. A delay has been caused by it. All we could do is to keep distance and pray. Until the situation is in check the fans need to await The OA’s approaching season 3.

Alok Chand

