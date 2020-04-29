Home Entertainment The OA Season 3: Along With Other Shows Netflix Must Consider To...
Entertainment

The OA Season 3: Along With Other Shows Netflix Must Consider To Revive And Release Again!

By- Alok Chand
Netflix has been trying to up their game with fresh content, but at the same time, they have killed a lot of shows with great potential, among them is our The OA.

The OA Season 3

THE OA CANCELED

The OA has been among the best displays on Netflix with a rating that is raving. However Netflix has refused to renew the series for a season, the series provided the audience with some of the most thrilling genres, and lovers waited for the next time to come out.

Netflix came out and revealed that they would not be renewing the show, although fans are very disappointed as the series has a lot of potential stories that needed to come outside, the show came to an early end.

However, all fans hope we get seasons in the future and that one day that the series is picked up from where it’s abandoned and can stay positive!

SHOWS THAT NETFLIX SHOULD REVIVE

Here we have a list of shows that Netflix should consider reviving!

Designated Survivors, one of the greatest shows bringing the perspectives of a political play, the show was canceled for now, but we expect Netflix picks up on it a few or the other day, the audience as adored the show from day one.

Swamp Things, This DC world show was well received by the audience, and it came as a shocker the series was canceled from nowhere, however, the series left on a marginally open finish which leaves the possibility of a revival.

Jessica Jones, among the most well-known Marvel Universe, shows that made its way to Netflix the show is incredibly famous amongst fans and they desire a revival.
Hannibal, another show with enormous viewers but this was not enough for the series to survive; therefore it was canceled soon afterward, fans have been hoping that Netflix includes a revival shortly!

Alok Chand

