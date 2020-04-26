Home Corona The Newest Observed Coronavirus Symptom Is Also The Most Damaging One
CoronaTop Stories

The Newest Observed Coronavirus Symptom Is Also The Most Damaging One

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

The newest observed coronavirus symptom is also the most damaging one and can appear in patients who don’t even encounter other ailments.

Physicians have discovered a rise in strokes caused by blood disorders in young adults, who might be reluctant to seek medical aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

The congestion of blood vessels in the brain brought on by coronavirus clots could be life-threatening if not treated promptly.

 

Flu-like symptoms can be indicative of disease with the novel coronavirus these days. You might have COVID-19 if you are experiencing a fever and cough followed by trouble breathing and you might require care. But not all patients show these signs. Some are asymptomatic carriers who may not even know they had the virus before taking a COVID-19 test or an immunity evaluation. Others may encounter strange symptoms such as the loss of flavor and smell eyes, or skin issues that have no explanations. Signs and cardiac disorders have been observed in patients who might not have displayed the COVID-19 signs that were usual.

Also Read:   FDA Approves Rapid Coronavirus Test That Provides results in 45 minutes
- Advertisement -

It turns out there is another coronavirus symptom that people will need to be aware of, and it might be the most dangerous of them all. That is because it is the type of medical condition that could lead to complications that aren’t associated with COVID-19, including sudden strokes which impact the younger population.

They typically occur with patients, although strokes are typical health issues with certain diseases. But detected a high incidence of strokes in patients in their 30s or 40s who had no additional conditions or even acute cases of COVID-19. Those patients were reluctant to call 911 because they heard hospitals were overcrowded with coronavirus cases, physicians told CNN.

Also Read:   If Your Car Is Sitting As A Result Of Coronavirus Pandemic : The Best Way To Maintain Your Car Healthy During Coronavirus lockdown

Reports a few days ago suggested that blood clots may be the latest complication of the virus, and doctors who found them were not certain how to cure them. Some doctors advised Business Insider that blood-thinning medications might work against these side-effects, while others considered clot-busting medications used to treat strokes.

Also Read:   Amazon Will Stop Sending Unneeded In France and Italy Because Of Coronavirus

It is going to lessen the oxygenation of a brain area If a blood clot blocks an artery in the brain and this could have different effects on your system. It could even cause death. A stroke is a serious illness that has to be treated at a hospital while it’s sexier in people.

“The virus seems to be causing increased clotting in the large arteries, resulting in a severe stroke,” Mount Sinai Health System neurosurgeon Thomas Oxley advised CNN. “Our report shows a seven-fold increase in the incidence of a sudden stroke in young patients throughout the previous two weeks. The majority of these patients have no previous medical history and were at home with either mild symptoms (or in two cases, no symptoms) of COVID.”

Also Read:   Doctors Think That Coronavirus Might Impact Heart Directly In Certain COVID-19 Patients.

All of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and among them postponed calling the ambulance. At least one individual has died and many others are in the stroke unit or care. One person went home but will require continued intensive maintenance. In contrast, fewer than two people were treated by the team with large vessel stroke per month under 50 over the previous 12 months.

Anyone must call 911 as quickly as possible. The blockage of a big artery in the brain will take a procedure called clot retrieval (see the video at the end of the post), which has to be performed in 6 to 24 hours from the event. Oxley says individuals ought to familiarize themselves with an easy mnemonic get quick remedy: FAST and to self-diagnose a stroke. “F for face drooping, A for arm fatigue, S for address difficulty and T to get time to call 911,” CNN explains.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   COVID-19: Know what happens when the Coronavirus enters your body
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Facebook Launches 50-Person Video Calls In Messenger Rooms For Free, You Don’t Need Zoom

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
A video call quality that includes around 50 individuals without a time limitation, Messenger Rooms are being launched by Facebook. With lots of people remaining...
Read more

Bill Gates Appeared The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Said Some Good News About Coronavirus

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates appeared The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday to present his assessment of where matters stand with the US answer...
Read more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And All The Latest Update

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The season of Vampire Diaries that was hottest and the Vampire Diaries completed eight seasons and concluded in March 2017. On Netflix a few...
Read more

The Newest Observed Coronavirus Symptom Is Also The Most Damaging One

Corona Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The newest observed coronavirus symptom is also the most damaging one and can appear in patients who don't even encounter other ailments. Physicians have discovered...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Wait Done! Bihar Board’s 10th Result Can Be Released On This Day

Education Vikash Kumar -
If you are a student of Bihar Board's 10, then at this time many questions are coming up in your mind regarding your result....
Read more

Higher Education Managers Need To Respond To The Coronavirus Financial Crisis

Education Kalyan Jee Jha -
Grave, urgent financial pressure has been imposed by the coronavirus pandemic on schools and universities. Campuses needed to move classes online parents and students...
Read more

‘A Child’s Education Does Not Change Because In This Crisis’

Education Kalyan Jee Jha -
Now we observe the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, an international day of climate actions. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it's more important than ever...
Read more

Top 4 Web Site For Education Inside

Education Kalyan Jee Jha -
The internet gets a bad reputation, for a lot of reasons:vBut then there are the gems that seem to exist outside of all that,...
Read more

Netflix Only Put A Ton Of Its Own Shows And Movies On YouTube To Get Free

Entertainment Kalyan Jee Jha -
While everybody is staying in during quarantine and binge viewing an absurd amount of streaming TV, what if home budget cuts mean that something...
Read more

The 10 Best Movies on Netflix Must Watch (April 2020)

Movies Anoj Kumar -
Trying to find the best film to watch on Netflix could be a challenge. We've been there. You have decided you are going to...
Read more
© World Top Trend