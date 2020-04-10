The New Horror Film The Lamb Seems Great But Feels Awful

- Advertisement -

There is There’s always satisfaction in watching abhorrent characters receive their due, but the travel resulting in their comeuppance is critical — it creates any catharsis more satisfying, but it offers circumstance and a point to what is happening. Stories about cults led by guys fashioning themselves as gods and abusing young girls are hard to stomach in fiction and reality, and the arthouse drama The Other Lamb is no exception to that rule. Director Małgorzata Szumowska and cinematographer Michał Englert have created a gorgeous movie that’s still difficult to watch. Scenes of sexual abuse and assault are frequent, and the focus on the anguish the film’s women suffer feels unwarranted in light of just how thin the story ultimately is.

The cult in the middle of Another Lamb is led by a guy (Michiel Huisman) who styles himself as”the Shepherd,” and the girls who follow him because of his”flock.” He is portrayed around the forest they call home in Christ-like murals. They appear to be suspended from time, as the Shepherd dresses in robes, and the”wives” and”girls” (the feminine children the Shepherd has fathered) are dressed in blue and red frocks, respectively. The outside world looks nonexistent, and the movie appears to be set in the past — until a modern police car arrives on the property, and its passenger notifies the Shepherd that he and his followers must find a new home. The journey is tough, bringing the Shepherd’s less godly personality traits, and forcing his followers to reassess his or her situation. Where he is leading them, does he know? Is his increasing cruelty justified?

Those questions weigh heavily on one of the daughters, Selah (Raffey Cassidy). She’s favored because of her beauty (the Shepherd informs her she reminds him of her mother, who allegedly died giving birth to her) and her”purity,” as she hasn’t started menstruating yet. However, as she grows old — and also the Shepherd takes a spouse only older than she is — her affection for him. That fracture grows wider as the community moves and Selah climbs closer to Sarah (Denise Gough), one of Shepherd’s wives that he refers to as a”broken thing,” relegating her to the fringes of this group.

Selah’s disillusionment is gradual. As the film begins, she’s reprimanded for an act of pettiness committed out of jealousy of Shepherd’s favor, and she spends the majority of the early movie seeking to curry his favor. Since the chance of her liberation hangs in the balance the slow seep of uncertainty into her life is easily the thread Szumowska tugs at. However, the seeming inevitability which Selah, also, will become a spouse, since Shepherd’s predatory ways, although invisible to his flock, are clear to the audience there’s a darker thread at the same time. He’s got a bunch of girls completely devoted to him and the older wives note that his focus is on his younger wives.

Each scene together with Selah and the Shepherd is something to actively dread, particularly as The Other Lamb doesn’t have a lot to say. It’s a story — one of the girls banding together to attempt to overcome an abusive man — and Szumowska puts all her chips on telling her tale well instead of finding any deeper meaning or resonance. She seems well-intentioned, but her picture’s simplicity makes the gratuitous, seemingly pointless abuse in Another Lamb even more difficult to stomach. It’s clear from the beginning that the Shepherd is romantic with all his wives, as the prayers they recite each night, thanking him for his”grace,” are sexual. Unease naturally permeates the film; events unfold gradually, frequently with cuts away to the dreamy imagery. The acts of misuse — pictures of the Shepherd pawing at a part of his flock while both look right into the camera — don’t add anything apart from shock value.

There’s a similar surface-level approach to the film’s racial dynamics, as all of Shepherd’s wives are whitened, save one (played with Esosa Ighodaro, also called only in the credits as Leah), that never speaks except through scenes of collective prayer or song. In the latter case, she’s left to riff in juxtaposition with the other wives’ by-the-book singing. She comes off as to maintain the cast, plugged to make slightly more gospel music usable, and also a character.

However, if there is one thing to praise past the visuals of the film, which boast maintenance and a more striking stillness with color, it’s Cassidy’s functionality. The uncertainty of selah manifests in flashes of that which might be premonitions, dreams, or even both, and behavior. And Cassidy combines confusion and anger perfectly, developing feral as her preconceived notions to dissolve.

Though The Other Lamb finally offers more for the eyes than food for thought, it’s still finely created, and the scenes where the girls are permitted to simply enjoy one another’s the company, without having to think of the Shepherd or the constraints of the world they reside in, are wonderful. However, they don’t last long. This would-be tale of empowerment spends too much time worrying about visuals rather than the story it is telling, and it loses some sense of catharsis because of this.