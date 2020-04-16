Home Entertainment 'The Masked Singer' Was Never Meant to Be Watched
Entertainment

‘The Masked Singer’ Was Never Meant to Be Watched

By- Alok Chand
There are. Vampires cannot use calculators unless they were obtained as a gift. Secondly, every restaurant in America covertly accomplishes backflips as payment. And third, Fox’s smash hit singing contest The Masked Singer was never intended to be watched during a worldwide pandemic in which we’re all mandatorily confined to our homes. This third largest truth of this universe hasn’t been more evident than it had been last night throughout The Masked Singer’s special Sing-Along Spectacular episode, a collection of performances from throughout this last season advocating its trapped viewers to throatily shout pop lyrics in the animal theatres lurching across their TV screens like we’re trying to curse them back into the abyss.

The Masked Singer depends on interaction. We viewers have to have the ability to connect with other audiences to swap theories about the contestants’ identities, share our opinions of every performance and affirm what we watched was broadcast on television and not a trance vision brought on by a brain tumor or curse or extreme alcohol abuse. I have no idea whether I saw fucking Rocksteady dance facing pyrotechnics or should I simply ate cream of mushroom soup that had been sitting in the refrigerator for too long because I can’t visit the shop without dressing up like a burglar trying to heist the Andromeda Strain. To whom can I send this confession? My Zoom hour buddies? They’re already drunk, they can not inform me whether a frog dressed just like a backup dancer in the Smooth Criminal spat some blazing Hammer verses on tv. For all I know, this warbling feed is being channeled by the CIA directly.

Sing-alongs are made to be looked at in a group. What kind of deranged madman sings along with a whole lot of minor celebrities encased in foam-core genetic experiments with his fucking self? It’s like playing with Magic: The Gathering against yourself at 1 am on a Thursday. Moreover, and this series this special, was made to challenge the sanity of everyone watching it. And in case you have no one with whom to confirm these frightening visions as real reality, The Masked Singer becomes a goading shoulder demon urging you to consume more of that cream of mushroom soup. I don’t remember when I bought it, it was sometime before the banana

The Masked Singer already takes place in its dystopian dimension, in which Ken Jeong plus a Pussycat Doll attempt to guess which struggling media personality put on a turtle helmet and leather trousers to sing Seal’s”Kiss From a Rose”. It seems just like a Hunger Games pre-show governed by Robin Thicke, and I’m not entirely sure that Robin Thicke was not actually in any of those Hunger Games films. The simple fact that we are all locked inside has only heightened the unreality of The Masked Singer, a show that could be playing on a TV screen behind Robocop because he blasted the president of America Motors out of the very top of the Luxor pyramid with a rocket launcher.

Sing-alongs would be the Queen’s Gambit of companies seeking to squeeze blood from the rocks of the preexisting content. Remember those Sing-Along Songs videos Disney hurled at ravenous children in between their musicals’ video releases? Its carnival of karaoke horrors and the Fox network is the same offer, enticing us into exactly the kaleidoscope of insanity generate additional ad revenue and we have seen to stave off boredom.

The Sing-Along Dramatic endings with a medley of all the eliminated contestants singing”The Time of My Life” in a manner that could only be described as a deaf Gregorian choir trying to signal for help since they die of oxygen deprivation in a disabled submarine. The medley educated me Sarah Palin, Tony Hawk, and Rob Gronkowski all appeared at precisely the same time onto a psychotic game series hosted by Mariah Carey’s ex-husband. I don’t want this right now. I am looking at my walls attempting to decipher whether the cats out are currently talking to me in Morse code. I am not equipped to decode a sing-along unique locked through a pandemic where one of the judges is at my house. This whole episode felt like a Faustian riddle, and I refuse to play with their match. Except for the two moments during which I awakened my neighbors yelling the words to”Sweet Home Alabama” in a man in a banana costume.

